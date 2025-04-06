Mystics owner Sheila Johnson joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James on Forbes' list of world’s black billionaires

Aside from being an owner in the WNBA, Sheila Johnson has excelled in multiple fields in the business world. As her list of ventures continues to grow, the longtime entrepreneur finds herself on an impressive list.

Earlier this week, Forbes put together a list of the 23 African American billionaires in the world right now. Johnson just ended up making the cut with a net worth of $1 billion. She has owned the Washington Mystics since 2005 but has countless success ventures. Among the most notable was co-founding the BET network. Along with her work in the entertainment industry, Johnson also owns her own line of resorts and hotels.

"Another newcomer to this year’s list, Johnson cofounded cable network BET with her then-husband, Robert Johnson, in 1979, and sold it to Viacom for $3 billion in 2001."

Sheila Johnson was one of many WNBA or NBA figures to make an appearance on this list. Also popping up was Michael Jordan, LeBron James and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

During her tenure as owner, the Mystics have had their fair share of success. Back in 2019, they won the franchise its first and only championship. The team is in the midst of a rebuilding phase right now, posting a 14-26 record in 2024.

Sheila Johnson once gave stern take on Caitlin Clark

Sheila Johnson is one of the more prominent owners in the WNBA, regularly giving her thoughts on the state of the league. During an interview back in December, she made some choice comments about women's basketball's newest emerging superstar.

Following her historic run in college, Caitlin Clark brought a large number of new eyes to the WNBA last season. Her record-breaking rookie season led to an assortment of accolades, including being named Athlete of the Year by Time magazine.

While many applauded Clark for what she was able to accomplish with the Indiana Fever, she was met with some pushback. Among those who tried to pump the brakes on the hype was Sheila Johnson. During an interview with CNN back in December, she stated that Clark isn't the sole reason for the WNBA's recent growth in popularity.

"It's just not Caitlin Clark. It's Reese. We have so much talent out there that has been unrecognized," Johnson said. "And I don't think we can just pin it all on one player."

Looking ahead to the 2025 campaign, Johnson and the Mystics will be looking to take a step forward in their rebuild. Currently slated with the No. 3 pick in the draft, Washington will be adding another premiere prospect to their core.

