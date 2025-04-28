Mystics rookies Georgia Amoore and Sonia Citron reveal truth about what they want their WNBA legacies to be

The Washington Mystics arrived in the 2025 WNBA Draft with several needs to address and holes on their roster to fill.

They lost pass-first point guard Julie Vanloo to the Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft, and they sent Karlie Samuelson to the Minnesota Lynx just hours before the draft.

Notably, they made the most of their league-high three first-round picks to land Sonia Citron, Georgia Amoore and Kiki Irafen to kick-off this new era in Mystics basketball.

Now, with the upcoming season zooming in, Megan L. Hall of USA Today asked Amoore and Citron about their aspirations for their legacy in the league:

"Just being so consistent," Amoore said while citing Courtney Vandersloot's longevity. "Just being so solid."

"I want people to say, 'She's giving it her all for the game she loves,'" Citron said.

Of course, like all rookies, they will have to earn their stripes in the league, and playing time might not be easy to get early on.

Washington Mystics rookies will have plenty of chances to prove themselves

Even if they are yet to prove themselves, Beckett Harrison of Sports Illustrated believes that Citron and Amoore will get plenty of chances to go through their mistakes:

"Fans should be excited to see her take the court, and if her 3 is falling, don’t be surprised if she picks up a handful of starts at the small forward spot this season in D.C," Harrison said of Citron, who was a 40% shooter from 3-point range in college.

Amoore, on the other hand, entered the league as a veteran who spent five years in college, and that kind of lengthy experience often makes for a smooth transition to the pros. But she will have to bulk up and be more physical to make up for her lack of size:

"Amoore is the more talented scorer, but that's the aspect of her game that’s least likely to translate to the W. Amoore will absolutely face the tribulations of being an undersized rookie in the world’s top league, but the Mystics rebuilding timeline and lack of depth at point guard will provide her the gift of opportunity," Harrison added.

The Mystics won just 14 games last season, so the bar isn't particularly high, and they should allow their promising rookies to show what they got.

