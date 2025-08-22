"Nah they did her so dirty": WNBA fans in stitches after Kiki Iriafen's head knot injury draws comical reactions from Sonia Citron and others

Washington Mystics star Kiki Iriafen drew a foul against Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa late in the second quarter on Thursday. The hit prompted the rookie to bend over. Once she stood up, Mystics teammate Stefanie Dolson could not hold back in surprise at the bump on Iriafen’s forehead.Sonia Citron, after checking on her teammate, could only smile at the knot. Sun rookie Saniya Rivers also poked fun at the Mystics' All-Star forward.Fans quickly reacted to Kiki Iriaften getting all the jokes:“nah they did her so dirty omg that KNOT.”One fan said:Blahblah @Blahblah1820208LINKStefs reaction and Niya trying to bop it had me dying.Another fan added:Prin Sedai - Daddy Lakan Defender @nobarashxmmerLINKDamn how she get that?One more fan continued:riahhh 🌹 @riahhh_99LINKlmfaooo no way poor kiki 💀Another fan reacted:WinsAllSzn🏆 @winsallsznLINKDamn why they do Kiki like that smhIriafen knew the foul was not intentional. She calmly went to the free-throw line for two attempts. She went 1-for-2 to help the Mystics end the first half trailing by 33-26. Iriafen contributed nine points, four rebounds, and one block in the opening two quarters.After getting treatment at halftime, the former USC Trojans star returned to start the second half. Iriafen, who anchored Washington’s defense, made her first basket near the end of the period. She converted a layup off a Lucy Olsen pass.Despite the knot on the head, she continued to play well for her team, which entered the fourth quarter facing a 56-45 deficit.Kiki Iriafen makes history despite costly loss by Mystics to SunKiki Iriafen needed only one point and one rebound to make Washington Mystics history. After making a layup late in the third quarter, the team announced on X (formerly Twitter):“With 11 points, 8 rebounds so far in tonight's game, Kiki Iriafen has totaled her 25th 10 point, 5 rebound game.“She is now tied with Chamique Holdsclaw for the most amount by a Mystics rookie in franchise history.”Iriafen finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Mystics’ 67-56 loss. Washington tried to turn the game around, but turnovers and inefficient shotmaking allowed the home team to defend its home court.The loss to the Connecticut Sun, which owns the worst record in the WNBA, could prove costly down the stretch. Washington (16-20), which is 10th in the standings, hoped to gain ground on the No. 8-ranked Seattle Storm (18-18) for a playoff spot.