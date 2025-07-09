"Nah team PHEE is STACKEDDD" - Angel Reese thrilled to join Napheesa Collier for WNBA All-Star Game

Angel Reese expressed her excitement after joining Napheesa Collier's All-Star team. Following Tuesday’s draft, where team captains finalized their rosters for the All-Star Game, Reese wrote on X:

Ad

“nah team PHEE is STACKEDDD”

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel LINK nah team PHEE is STACKEDDD🙂‍↔️

Ad

Trending

Despite earning the fifth-most fan votes among all frontcourt players, Reese was not named an All-Star starter. She just missed the top-six cutoff, landing at #7 with a weighted score of 7.75, after finishing 12th in both the media and player voting.

Reese was the fifth overall reserve selected and the third pick by Collier. She’ll be joining a talented frontcourt that includes Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike and Alyssa Thomas, while the team also features six guards.

Ad

Allisha Gray and Paige Bueckers will be starting in the backcourt for Team Collier. The remaining reserve guards chosen include Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins, Kelsey Plum and Rhyne Howard.

Reese will look to replicate her strong performance from the 2024 All-Star Game, when she helped her side win 117-109 over Team USA with a double-double performance (12 points and 11 rebounds).

Reese is in the midst of a dominant stretch, averaging 15.7 points and 13.4 rebounds over her last 11 outings, including nine double-doubles during that span.

Ad

Caitlin Clark hilariously reveals why she didn’t draft Angel Reese among many other bigs

Caitlin Clark approached the All-Star draft with a clear vision to entertain fans by building a team that could shoot 3-pointers. Hence, she prioritized adding sharpshooting guards to the roster.

Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier took a different approach, opting to counter with dominant frontcourt players.

Ad

Midway through the draft, Clark couldn’t resist poking fun at Collier’s strategy, especially after she selected Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike and Angel Reese.

“It’s an All-Star game it’s supposed to be fun, supposed to launch threes,” Clark said. “Not gonna be much rebounding when we make a lot of shots so go ahead.”

Expand Tweet

Ironically, Clark’s final roster ended up featuring more bigs than Collier’s. Team Clark will start with Aliyah Boston, A’ja Wilson and Satou Sabally in the frontcourt, while Gabby Williams, Kiki Iriafen and Kayla Thornton will provide size and energy off the bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More