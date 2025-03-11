NaLyssa Smith drops 4-word emotional reaction to the love poured in by new team’s fans

Dallas Wings star NaLyssa Smith joined the Mavericks’ GEM celebration on Monday and spent time with the Dallas fans before speaking with young female athletes.

Fans from Smith’s new team and many young athletes were spotted cheering her on at the event. NaLyssa, appreciative of the love she was shown, took to Instagram and reposted a video from the event with an emotional reaction:

“Felt the love today 😢”

Check out her reaction below:

NaLyssa Smith's emotional four-word reaction to love shown by Dallas Wings' fans

The video posted by the 24-year-old shows her signing a basketball for some fans while they jump in their seats. Dallas is still a new city for Smith. She was traded to the Wings in a four-team deal that sent Sophie Cunningham and the 19th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft to the Indiana Fever.

Smith was drafted by the Fever with the second overall pick during the 2022 WNBA draft. She went on to play 103 games, recording 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. The Dallas Wings finished last season at 11th overall and second to last in the Western Conference.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of improvements Smith will make to the team. Will this finally be the year the Wings reach the playoffs?

NaLyssa Smith joined the Unrivaled League ahead of her trade

Before she was traded to the Dallas Wings on Jan. 31, Smith signed a relief player contract with Unrivaled. The 24-year-old's girlfriend, DiJonai Carrington was unavailable to play Mist BC's game on Jan. 24. As a result, the Unrivaled side extended a contract to NaLyssa Smith, who suited up for just one game against the Phantom BC.

Smith's Unrivaled appearance was nothing to write home about as she only got five minutes of action. Just a week later, Smith was traded to the Dallas Wings and will likely debut for her new team against the Minnesota Lynx on May 17. However, all eyes will be on her first game against her former team, the Fever.

Smith and the Wings will play against Indiana on June 28 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. But, before that, her attention will be on getting on the same frequency as her new teammates. Surely, she has a lot of work ahead as she tries to fit into a new system.

