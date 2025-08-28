NaLyssa Smith drops LeBron James' viral picture with special message to celebrate Aces' 12-game win streak: "Can't believe this my life"

The Las Vegas Aces held on to beat the Atlanta Dream 81-75 on Wednesday for a WNBA-best 12th straight win. Smith struggled on offense, but her hustle and physicality helped the Aces extend their juggernaut run. Las Vegas improves its record to 18-6 since acquiring Smith from the Dallas Wings early last month.Smith hyped up the victory by reposting LeBron James’ “Can’t believe this my life” meme on X (formerly Twitter). The forward added an Aces cap on the LA Lakers superstar to add a personal touch to the viral photo.In 2018, Laura Ingraham of Fox News told NBA players Kevin Durant and LeBron James, critics of US President Donald Trump, to “Shut up and dribble.” Fans blasted the reporter, but it was James’ comment that many speculated to be his response that won the internet. James, smiling and enjoying the sun, wrote:“Smiling through it all: Can’t believe this my life.”The post promptly went viral and instantly became a meme. Over the years, it has become a favorite among fans and athletes to express happiness and excitement.NaLyssa Smith joined the fun using the James meme to celebrate her team's latest win.Las Vegas Aces close the season with 3 of 4 home gamesThe Las Vegas Aces held a 14-14 record for the No. 8 seed before stringing together 12 straight wins. Las Vegas’ win against the Atlanta Dream pushed their win-loss mark to 26-14 to clinch a playoff berth. They now hold the No. 2 spot, 5.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx (30-7).Although A’ja Wilson and Co. will not catch up to the Lynx, they can still pad their lead over the Dream (24-14). They finish the season playing 3 of 4 games at home, starting with a showdown against Minnesota on Thursday.After hosting the Lynx, they will face the already eliminated Chicago Sky twice before traveling to Los Angeles to close the season against the Sparks. Las Vegas swept Atlanta in the season series (3-0), giving it the higher seed should both teams finish with the same record.Atlanta has to sweep its remaining six games and hope Las Vegas falters to have a chance of regaining the No. 2 spot.