  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Las Vegas Aces
  • NaLyssa Smith drops LeBron James' viral picture with special message to celebrate Aces' 12-game win streak: "Can't believe this my life"

NaLyssa Smith drops LeBron James' viral picture with special message to celebrate Aces' 12-game win streak: "Can't believe this my life"

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 28, 2025 04:28 GMT
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn
NaLyssa Smith drops LeBron James' viral picture with special message to celebrate Aces' 12-game win streak: "Can't believe this my life." [photo: Imagn]

The Las Vegas Aces held on to beat the Atlanta Dream 81-75 on Wednesday for a WNBA-best 12th straight win. Smith struggled on offense, but her hustle and physicality helped the Aces extend their juggernaut run. Las Vegas improves its record to 18-6 since acquiring Smith from the Dallas Wings early last month.

Ad

Smith hyped up the victory by reposting LeBron James’ “Can’t believe this my life” meme on X (formerly Twitter). The forward added an Aces cap on the LA Lakers superstar to add a personal touch to the viral photo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In 2018, Laura Ingraham of Fox News told NBA players Kevin Durant and LeBron James, critics of US President Donald Trump, to “Shut up and dribble.” Fans blasted the reporter, but it was James’ comment that many speculated to be his response that won the internet. James, smiling and enjoying the sun, wrote:

“Smiling through it all: Can’t believe this my life.”

The post promptly went viral and instantly became a meme. Over the years, it has become a favorite among fans and athletes to express happiness and excitement.

Ad

NaLyssa Smith joined the fun using the James meme to celebrate her team's latest win.

Las Vegas Aces close the season with 3 of 4 home games

The Las Vegas Aces held a 14-14 record for the No. 8 seed before stringing together 12 straight wins. Las Vegas’ win against the Atlanta Dream pushed their win-loss mark to 26-14 to clinch a playoff berth. They now hold the No. 2 spot, 5.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx (30-7).

Ad

Although A’ja Wilson and Co. will not catch up to the Lynx, they can still pad their lead over the Dream (24-14). They finish the season playing 3 of 4 games at home, starting with a showdown against Minnesota on Thursday.

After hosting the Lynx, they will face the already eliminated Chicago Sky twice before traveling to Los Angeles to close the season against the Sparks. Las Vegas swept Atlanta in the season series (3-0), giving it the higher seed should both teams finish with the same record.

Atlanta has to sweep its remaining six games and hope Las Vegas falters to have a chance of regaining the No. 2 spot.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications