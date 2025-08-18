NaLyssa Smith fires 5-word thinly veiled backhanded compliment to rub salt into Wings after mauling

NaLyssa Smith and the Las Vegas Aces kept their stellar run alive, grabbing their seventh win in a row after defeating the Dallas Wings on Sunday. With this win, the Aces (21-14) improved to fifth in the standings and trail the New York Liberty (21-13) in third by half a game.

NaLyssa Smith, who was traded to the Aces by Dallas on June 30, was key in Sunday’s win. She finished with 14 points and four rebounds on 4-for-8 shooting. After she was traded to the Aces, many fans expressed their disappointment with the move, criticizing Curt Miller.

After Sunday’s game, NaLyssa Smith replied to a fan’s tweet on X, giving a sarcastic compliment to Miller. The fan’s tweet came after Smith recorded two points against the Golden State Valkyries on July 17.

The fan wrote:

Rodney Smith II @RadioRodd You know what Curt, you alright by me buddy

Smith clapped back with a thinly veiled remark directed at Curt Miller after Sunday’s performance.

#1 @NaLyssaSmith nah deadass!!! thank you Curt 🤍

The 6-foot-4 forward made 18 appearances for the Wings this season, averaging 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. She struggled to make an impact in Dallas, but has already made meaningful contributions in Las Vegas, averaging 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 19 appearances.

A’ja Wilson gives props to NaLyssa Smith after a solid shooting night vs. the Dallas Wings

After the game against Dallas, A’ja Wilson gave a shoutout to NaLyssa Smith on Instagram. Wilson shared a clip of Smith draining her second 3-pointer of the game and captioned it:

“My twin a sharp shootaaaaa.”

A’ja Wilson’s Instagram story

Smith started the 2025 season shooting 18.2% from 3-point range for the Wings. She finished Sunday’s game, converting both of her 3-point attempts and is now up to 40% from beyond the arc for the first time in her career.

A’ja Wilson also had herself quite a night against Dallas, finishing with a game-high 34 points with eight rebounds and three blocks, shooting 11-for-16. The Aces, now in fifth, hold a commanding position in the playoff hunt.

Las Vegas will return to the court on Tuesday to face the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena. With nine games left in the regular season, Las Vegas will be gunning to rack up as many wins as possible.

