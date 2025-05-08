NaLyssa Smith hails Paige Bueckers amid Caitlin Clark comparison: "Been great a leader so far"

NaLyssa Smith has had the interesting opportunity the past two seasons to play for organizations in the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings that have taken Caitlin Clark and now Paige Bueckers first overall.

With all of the increased media attention Smith went through last season with Clark, Smith quickly addressed the comparisons between Clark and Bueckers on Wings' media day on Wednesday when asked by reporters.

"I haven't got to play with Paige for that much time, but I'd probably say, Paige, she's been great, a leader so far," Smith said. "No matter that she's younger than us, she's still like our point guard. She's able to get us in sets, get us organized and still get her shots off."

The conversation between Bueckers and Clark will continue throughout the 2025 season as media and fans will look to see if Bueckers can follow up the rookie of the year season that Clark had.

The two guards have been linked together since high school as they headlined the 2020 class, which also featured Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith.

The rivalry extended even further when Clark admitted that her dream school was to attend UConn, but she was not recruited by the Huskies as the Geno Auriemma and the coaching decided to pursue Bueckers instead.

Clark is coming off a All-WNBA first team season in year one while also leading the league in assists and lifting the Indiana Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Bueckers has a tough act to follow, but has been surronded with proven WNBA talent in Smith, DiJonai Carrington, Arike Ogunbowale and Tyasha Harris in Dallas that can take the pressure off of her throughout the season.

NaLyssa Smith happy to return to Texas after starring at Baylor

NaLyssa Smith knows women's basketball in Texas. After growing up in San Antonio,Texas, Smith attended Baylor from 2018-2022 where she became the Big 12 Player of the Year twice and led the team to a national championship in 2019.

It's also where she met teammate and girlfriend DiJonai Carrington.

Smith was traded this offseason after three seasons with the Indiana Fever to the Dallas Wings. She told reporters during media day on Wednesday that she's happy to be back home.

"I love it...there's nothing like Texas, the people, the food," Smith said.

Smith is coming off a down season in Indiana after her role change with the presence of Caitlin Clark. She averaged 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Fever. The numbers were down from her 15.5 points and 9.2 rebounds in the 2023 season.

