NaLyssa Smith leaves heartfelt 3-word reaction after girlfriend DiJonai Carrington shares loved-up picture of them

Dallas Wings duo NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington are teammates on the Mist BC of the Unrivaled League. Aside from being teammates, they're WNBA power couples.

Their love was felt when Smith left a heartfelt three-word reaction on a photo of them together on Friday. NaLyssa had a romantic moment with her girlfriend, Carrington, on social media. She reposted a photo of them together after the Mist BC's 65-49 victory over the Laces BC on Feb. 24.

"wassup my heartttt," she wrote.

NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington/Instagram

Smith, who joined the Mist BC on a relief player contract, was marked DNP in the game against the Laces BC. She joined the team to replace her girlfriend Carrington, who was unavailable when the Mist played the Phantom BC on Jan. 24.

Smith and Carrington played together at Baylor University during the 2020-21 season. They competed as rivals, and now, with the new season approaching, they finally get the chance to share the court, this time as teammates.

When NaLyssa Smith's girlfriend DiJonai Carrington stood up for her

NaLyssa Smith and the Indiana Fever were eliminated by DiJonai Carrington and the Connecticut Sun in the 2024 WNBA playoffs. After the game, Carrington took to social media to express her support for Smith, who saw limited minutes during her time with the Fever last season.

"10 toes down for you #FreeHer"

The cryptic message had Carrington urging the Fever to let the 2022 WNBA Draft second overall pick play more minutes.

Smith's time with the Fever organization ended after she was traded to the Dallas Wings. She was part of the four-team trade deal the Wings had with the Sun, Phoenix Mercury and Fever.

The Wings received Carrington and Tyasha Harris from the Sun, NaLyssa Smith from the Fever, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan's reserved rights, and the Mercury's No. 12 pick.

