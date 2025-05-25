NaLyssa Smith shares candid thoughts on Dallas Wings' horrendous start to season with Paige Bueckers: "It'll all work out"

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings dropped to 0-4 to start the season after their 83-75 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Saturday. Despite their current predicament, NaLyssa Smith is feeling positive about the team's progress and believes things will eventually pan out.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the game, Smith is not worried about their horrendous start to the campaign because it's a long season. There is a lot of stuff they can improve on, and figuring things out is part of growing as a team.

"We're headed in the right direction," Smith said. "We just got to put a couple more pieces together, but I think it will all work out. We got 40 games left, so no need to panic."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Dallas Wings went down in the second quarter and struggled to make things interesting until the final period. It was a valiant effort for the Wings, but the Atlanta Dream were just too much.

Allisha Gray was unstoppable, finishing with 27 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Brittney Griner had 15 points and eight rebounds. Rhyne Howard was limited to just nine points on 2-for-13 shooting, but she contributed seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Ad

On the other hand, NaLyssa Smith had a team-high 13 points for the Wings. Maddy Siegrist, Teaira McCowan and Tyasha Harris combined for 32 points off the bench, while Paige Bueckers put up 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Ad

Bueckers is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in the first four games of her WNBA career.

What's next for Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings?

What's next for Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings? (Photo: IMAGN)

The Dallas Wings continue their road trip on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun. It'll be a favorable matchup for Paige Bueckers and company because the Sun are 0-3 to start the season. They also underwent a massive rebuild and don't have a star-studded roster.

Ad

If the Wings won't get a win there, maybe it could happen at the conclusion of their trip at the Wintrust Arena versus the Chicago Sky. The Sky are 0-2 and set the record for the biggest point differential in the first two games of the season at -60. They have been terrible on offense, but things could change for their next two games against the LA Sparks and Phoenix Mercury.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Losing is part of the growing pains of the number one pick and her team. Caitlin Clark and the Fever lost their first five games last season and were 1-8 at the end of May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More