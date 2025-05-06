NaLyssa Smith sheds light on girlfriend-cum-teammate DiJonai Carrington’s defensive brilliance

DiJonai Carrington has been a defensive threat since entering the WNBA in 2021. However, she elevated her game to another level this past season. Carrington earned All-Defensive First Team honors and finished fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, establishing herself as one of the league's premier perimeter defenders.

Her teammate and girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, recently highlighted Carrington’s defensive mindset and relentless drive as huge contributors to success.

“I think just the will to want to play defense. A lot of people don't embrace defense, and she really embraces that. She knows that's what she's great at, so she always has high energy and she wants to play defense, so I think that's what makes her a great defender,” NaLyssa Smith said.

DiJonai Carrington posted career-highs across major statistical categories this past season. But her most significant leap came on the defensive end. She averaged two combined steals and blocks per game — a staggering 185.71 percent increase from her 2023 numbers.

Meanwhile, NaLyssa Smith had a forgettable year with the Indiana Fever. Adjusting to a new team dynamic centered around sensation Caitlin Clark, Smith received reduced playing time and struggled to find her rhythm. She ended the season with career lows of 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith started in their first game as teammates

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith have been together since their college days at Baylor University, where they both played key roles on the team. The two will share the court again thanks to the Dallas Wings's offseason moves.

In their debut game with their second WNBA franchise, coach Chris Koclanes included Carrington and Smith in the starting lineup.

Playing under 17 minutes each in the 78-112 loss against the Las Vegas Aces, Carrington contributed six points and five rebounds, while Smith added eight points and three rebounds. The latter also went viral during the game, where A’ja Wilson was seen sharing some valuable advice.

The two will next set foot on the hardwood during the Wings’ upcoming preseason game against the Japan Basketball League’s Toyota Antelopes on May 11.

