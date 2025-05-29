NaLyssa Smith sums up girlfriend DiJonai Carrington's no-nonsense reaction to hard foul in 3 words

DiJonai Carrington drew attention during the Dallas Wings’ season opener against the Minnesota Lynx on May 22, getting hit with a Flagrant 1 foul after contesting Jessica Shepard’s shot from behind. The Wings fell short, losing 85–81.
After the foul, Wings rookie Paige Bueckers shared a screenshot capturing Carrington’s unbothered reaction when Lynx players confronted her. Carrington’s girlfriend and teammate
NaLyssa Smith added her take on her Instagram Stories, describing her girlfriend:
“Neva been sweet.”
Carrington and Smith both started that game, combining for 19 points and nine boards.
Through five games, Carrington has emerged as a key piece for the Wings, averaging 10.2 points per outing. Smith is contributing 8.2 ppg and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Despite their efforts, the Wings have stumbled early in the season, only recently picking up a win against the Connecticut Sun — Carrington’s former team. In her return, Carrington dropped 16 points, while UConn alum Paige Bueckers posted a game-high 21 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.
DiJonnai Carrington discusses return to Connecticut
DiJonai Carrington, who was traded from the Connecticut Sun to the Dallas Wings in February as part of a four-team deal also involving the Mercury and Dream, faced her former squad for the first time Tuesday. The reception, she said, meant a lot.
On Tuesday, she played against Sun for the first time as an opponent, and she said she still felt love.
“It felt great, (Connecticut fans) always showed love the whole time I was here,” Carrington said (per MassLive). “It was nice to know that I left an impact here.
“It was nice to see even familiar faces in the crowd... seeing people still in my jersey out here, even though I’m on a different team, it was nice to see (and) very heartwarming (with) the video and everything, I appreciate Connecticut too, to take the time to do that.”
Carrington earned the WNBA’s Most Improved Player award in her final season with the Sun in 2024. Up next, the Wings face the struggling Chicago Sky in back-to-back games on Thursday and Saturday.