Napheesa Collier's $355,000 teammate has special message to WNBA draft rookies ahead of big day 

Napheesa Collier's teammate Courtney Williams posted a special message on Instagram on Sunday addressing the WNBA draft rookies. In the video, the Minnesota Lynx guard sits in a chair in a studio set for the 2025 WNBA draft as she imparts a message of support for the young talents entering the upcoming draft.

"My advice to rookies or just anybody that's going through the process of being in the leagues is to trust the process man, stay confident," Williams said. "It's a lot of times where your confidence can waiver, especially, if you're not playing."

Williams advised the upcoming draftees to keep their confidence high and believe in themselves because they would have opportunities to prove themselves as long as they did that.

Courtney Williams - on a two-year $355,000 contract with the Lynx per Sportrac - plays with Napheesa Collier and was a crucial member of Minnesota's run to the WNBA final in 2024, averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Williams also participated in her teammate's co-founded 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled. She played alongside Collier for the Lunar Owls Basketball Club and helped the 3x3 format team end the Unrivaled regular season as the top-seeded team in the standings.

However, the Lunar Owls fell against the eventual champions, Rose BC, in the playoffs semi-finals.

Napheesa Collier's Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve expressed her thoughts on the WNBA draft

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve admitted her thoughts on the 2025 draft class and the upcoming WNBA draft in an interview with MPR News editor Todd Melby on Sunday.

During one segment of the interview, Reeve was asked for her opinion on the strength of the 2025 draft class and she was ready with an answer.

"It’s strong at the top. From there, there’s a pretty strong international flavor to the first round, which, we haven't seen as of late," She said.

Later, the interviewer asked the Lynx coach for her thoughts on her number 11 pick in the draft and what the franchise were looking for.

"In the first round, I think we always tend towards the best player available on our board. You always hope that best player available is a position that you need and that’s always the hope," Reeve said.

The 2025 WNBA draft will be held on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast of the draft will be available on ESPN.

