"Napheesa Collier is black’: Natalie Esquire left 'disturbed' by A’ja Wilson friend’s controversial take on 4x All-Star’s rising stardom

By Zachary Howell
Modified Jun 03, 2025 14:06 GMT
Natalie Esquire left 'disturbed' by A’ja Wilson friend’s controversial take on 4x All-Star’s rising stardom

Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson are the front-runners for this year's WNBA MVP award. Both All-Stars have gotten off to blazing starts this season. However, there is controversy surrounding Collier's background when it comes to her popularity in the league. Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, gave his opinion on Collier's stardom, sharing a take that left NBC Sports' Natalie Esquire uncomfortable.

Collier and Wilson have played against each other since their college days at UConn and South Carolina, respectively. Since reaching the WNBA, both players have had success and are now to of the league's biggest stars. The Minnesota Lynx guard is a four-time All-Star who is pushing Wilson for the league's highest honor. Wilson, on the other hand, is trying to win her second straight MVP award.

In an X post he put up on Monday afternoon, Michael McManus suggested that Collier's spike in popularity isn't just because of her talent on the floor.

His post sparked a conversation with one fan who agreed with him, saying that Collier's rise to fame is a part of a larger movement by the WNBA and media to promote its white players. Collier herself is mixed, but that didn't stop McManus and the fan from having the conversation.

McManus brought up Collier's creation of Unrivaled alongside her white husband this summer as another thing that stands out.

McManus' friendship with the Las Vegas Aces center and his history of controversial statements have put him in the spotlight over the last few years, but this opinion caught the attention of Esquire, who offered her thoughts on the conversation, saying that it had no place in the conversation about Collier's stardom.

Esquire continued to support Collier, saying that it won't be long before she starts racking up more awards. She also said in a post that she will continue to support Collier as she joins the ranks of the WNBA's best.

Napheesa Collier and the Lynx have their eyes set on a title

Napheesa Collier is the leader in the MVP race so far this season, just ahead of Wilson and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Collier has her team off to the best start of the three, leading the Lynx to a 7-0 start to the season before their matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night. Minnesota is one of two undefeated teams left in the league, joining the New York Liberty.

Collier led the Lynx past Wilson and the Aces in last year's postseason, but fell just short of the first title of her career against the Liberty. Both teams are back at the top of the league, and getting past New York might be what Collier needs to do to vault herself into the upper echelon of talent in the WNBA, regardless of her background or race.

