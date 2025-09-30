  • home icon
  Napheesa Collier boldly declares WNBA leadership as "worst in the world" ahead of CBA negotiations

Napheesa Collier boldly declares WNBA leadership as “worst in the world” ahead of CBA negotiations

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 30, 2025 17:59 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury - Game Three - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier performed her exit interview on Tuesday. She called out the WNBA's leadership as its players, led by the WNBPA, are in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

"We have the best league in the world. We have the best fans in the world. But we have the worst leadership in the world."

The current CBA, which was signed in 2020, is set to expire on Oct. 31. The players' union opted out of the previous agreement, and no agreement has been reached yet.

Edited by Ubong Richard
