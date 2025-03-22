After coming up short in the inaugural Unrivaled season championship, Napheesa Collier shared sweet moments at the zoo with her daughter Mila, who will turn 3 later this year.

Collier, the Minnesota Lynx star and co-founder of Unrivaled — where she also earned MVP honors — has always taken pride in her role as a mom despite her busy basketball life. On Friday night, she posted photos from a zoo visit with her mom, Sarah, and little Mila.

The trio sported relaxed, casual looks in the pictures, with Collier wearing a necklace that spelled out “Mila.” Mila herself was all smiles in every photo, playing happily with both live animals and toy ones.

Napheesa Collier and daughter Mila make special memories on 'Zoo Day' (Photos from @napheesa24/ IG)

Mila with Sarah Collier, Napheesa's mother

Mila poses for photos

With the three-on-three league now finished, Napheesa Collier and her husband, Alex Bazzell — Unrivaled’s president — have more time to enjoy with Mila. Collier’s team, Lunar Owls BC, was knocked out in the semifinals by Vinyl BC in a surprising upset.

Collier dominated the league, leading all players with 25.7 points per game and ranking fourth in rebounds at 10.6 per game. She also took home the trophy in the league’s mid-season one-on-one tournament.

Now, Collier has about a month to soak up time with Mila and enjoy her offseason before the Lynx tip off their 2025 campaign against the Dallas Wings on Friday, May 16.

Napheesa Collier opens up about juggling basketball and motherhood

Napheesa Collier gave birth to Mila in May 2022. Since then, her game has only gotten stronger, earning her the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award and, shortly after, the Unrivaled MVP title.

In October 2024, she spoke with Us Weekly about how she manages to balance her career and family life — and credits a strong family support system.

“I’m just really lucky to have such a great family and support system,” Collier said. “My dad has been with us the past two seasons in Minnesota. He has an apartment in our building. My daughter stays with him the night before games so I can get a good rest.”

“My husband takes a huge load of the parenting during the season just because I’m gone so much,” Collier added. “I’m just so lucky to have a partner who supports me in this way. It’s not easy juggling this. He also has a full-time job.”

Collier’s husband, Alex Bazzell — a respected basketball skills coach — serves as Unrivaled’s first president, working to make the league a sustainable option platform for WNBA players.

