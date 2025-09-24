  • home icon
  • Napheesa Collier demands Lynx fix two key areas after Game 2 meltdown: "Need to get back to taking away the easy things"

Napheesa Collier demands Lynx fix two key areas after Game 2 meltdown: "Need to get back to taking away the easy things"

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 24, 2025 05:23 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Minnesota Lynx - Game Two - Source: Getty
Napheesa Collier demands Lynx fix two key areas after Game 2 meltdown

The Minnesota Lynx fell to the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 in thrilling fashion, 89-83. The game went to overtime, led by Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, both of whom outplayed Lynx's Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, and Courtney Williams.

For Lynx star Collier, the team will need to fix two key areas, such as their defense and how they limit their turnovers, ahead of Game 3.

“Just playing our defense, and making sure we limit our turnovers," Collier said during the post-game press conference. "I don’t think our defense was the same in the second half as it was in the first half. We need to get back to taking away the easy things and making their shots hard.”
The Lynx led by 16 at halftime but was outscored 47-31 in the second half of regulation, before losing in overtime, 10-4.

The Lynx committed 17 turnovers against the Mercury's 14. Courtney Williams turned the ball over seven times in the game.

The Mercury, whose squad trailed by as much as 20 points in the game, also made 13 threes in the game, six more than the Lynx did.

Collier anchored the Lynx with 24 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the field, on top of six rebounds.

Thomas led the Mercury with 19 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds to tie the series before it heads to Phoenix for Game 3.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve explains what happened to Minnesota in the second half

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve had a telling vantage point during the second half of Game 2, which resulted in her team's loss.

According to Reeve, the team lacked execution in the second half, causing them to rely on terrible looks on the offensive end.

“The lack of execution led us to the uncertainty," Reeve said. "All of a sudden they’re looking around, they had a bunch of oh s*** looks and so execution, simple things, pass and catch. Just be able to dribble the ball and get it to us, we were throwing it out of bounds.”
The Lynx dominated Game 1 at home, 82-69, before the meltdown in Game 2.

Game 3 will happen on Friday, Sept. 26, at the PHX Arena.

