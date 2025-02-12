Napheesa Collier drops 1-word reaction to $250,000 teammate's verdict on Lynx stars face-off in $200k tournament

Napheesa Collier reacted to Bridget Carleton's comment on her 1-on-1 matchup against Courtney Williams in the Unrivaled's mini-tournament. The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year beat Williams 12-4 to advance to the next round after making 50% of her field goals (6-for-12) against 20% from Williams.

Trending

Once she beat her teammate, another Minnesota Lynx player said she preferred to see Collier and Williams playing for the same goal instead of clashing with one another.

"i like it better when court and phee are on the same team…," Carleton wrote.

Collier reacted to the message with a one-word reply to agree with the take.

"Same!" Collier quote-tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Williams and Collier formed a terrific duo in Minnesota, leading the Lynx to several playoff appearances, including a WNBA finals appearance in 2024. Unfortunately, the New York Liberty beat them in five games, but they showed they were ready to compete for the biggest prize.

Carleton has been with the team since 2019 and still has one year remaining in the two-year, $250,000 contract she signed in 2024.

The Lynx is one of the biggest threats to the Liberty this upcoming season, and the Unrivaled experience can help Collier and Williams enter the new campaign hungrier and better than before.

With Tuesday's win, Collier advanced to the tournament's semifinals alongside Aaliyah Edwards, Azurá Stevens and Arike Ogunbowale.

Napheesa Collier discusses Unrivaled plans to bring together young stars and seasoned veterans

Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart came up with this ambitious project, and so far, it's been terrific for fans to watch the games at the arena and from home. The Minnesota Lynx star discussed how having players like Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins involved with Unrivaled can help fans recognize young talents even before they make it to the pros.

"It's just such a disconnect ... we're really trying to change that culture (and ensure) we're already talking about the up-and-coming players so you recognize these names," Collier said.

She mentioned how the NBA has mastered this while saying they aim to do something similar.

"I think the NBA's done a great job of recognizing and spotlighting their future athletes, so they're already household names by the time they get to the NBA," Collier added. "I think that's something we can do better on our side as well."

It's just their inaugural season, and Unrivaled is already making a lot of noise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback