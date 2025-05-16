Napheesa Collier drops two-word reaction to joining Jordan Brand

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. The big news dropped on Friday, ahead of Collier and the Lynx kicking off their 2025 WNBA season.
Collier had a partnership deal with Nike for almost five years. An X/Twiiter page, Sole Retriever, shared the details of the new deal.
Collier reacted to the post with two words and a series of heart emojis.
"Jordan gang 🤍🖤🤍🖤," she wrote.
Collier also spoke about her latest endorsement deal in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI.
"It feels amazing," Collier said. "Jordan Brand just represents greatness, and I feel like that is something that I have always aspired to be and want to be a part of."
As much as Napheesa Collier has been successful on the court, her quest for progression outside the basketball court is undeniable. Previously, she co-founded Unrivaled with Breanna Stewart and held a successful season in Miami.
Napheesa Collier reveals her favorite off-court Jordan shoe
Napheesa Collier is already making plans to show up in her Jordans.
In the interview with Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI, Collier revealed the Jordans that she prefers off the court.
"I definitely like the Jordan 1 Lows the best," she said. "Those match everything. It's definitely going to be my next go-to shoe."
She was also asked to choose her preferred Jordan shoes in the Space Jam scenario if she had to defend the planet against the aliens.
"Ooh. I feel like I have to wear the Air Jordan 1s," she said. "You have to throw it back if you're going to be playing Space Jam."
SI Kicks also asked the Lynx star if she would gift Jordans to her family now that she is one of the brand's athletes. Collier said that she, her daughter and her husband would look like a cool family in Jordan gear.
Napheesa Collier and the Lynx will face the Dallas Wings on Friday, the opening night of the 2025 WNBA season.