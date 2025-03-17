Napheesa Collier gets candid on ankle injury blow before Unrivaled semifinals: "Lot of treatment"

Napheesa Collier was dealing with an ankle injury before Sunday's Unrivaled semifinals matchup between Lunar Owls BC and Vinyl BC. Collier opened up about her injury ahead of tipoff as her Lunar Owls tried their best to advance to the final before coming up short.

Ad

Speaking to reporters before the game, Collier acknowledged her ankle injury and confirmed that she was getting treatment for it. She praised the league's medical staff for taking good care of her and ensured that she'll be able to suit up for the semifinals.

"A lot of treatment with the medical staff here are great," Collier said. "It's a big game, so I wanted to play."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the injury, Napheesa Collier was phenomenal for Lunar Owls BC. She finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. She went 16-for-24 from the field, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

However, the Lunar Owls blew a double-digit third-quarter lead and lost to Vinyl BC 73-70. Dearica Hamby hit the game-winning shot to send the Vinyl to the Unrivaled Final, wherein they will face Rose BC led by Chelsea Gray.

Ad

As for Collier, she was disappointed with the result but was happy with the team's performance and the league's success. She co-founded Unrivaled with Breanna Stewart in 2023, with the first season a big positive for everyone involved.

"Just being with this team was a high," Collier said, according to USA Today. "Our chemistry was great from the beginning. The way that we approached every day, so professional, how locked in we were. It was just a pleasure to be with this team. Obviously, we want to take that into next year, but kind of just thinking about this for tonight."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Napheesa Collier is still looking to win her first title as a pro, losing the 2024 WNBA Finals with the Minnesota Lynx against the New York Liberty. She does have the WNBA Commissioner's Cup on her resume, but it's not a WNBA Championship.

Napheesa Collier wins Unrivaled MVP trophy

Before Lunar Owls BC's semifinal game against Vinyl BC, Napheesa Collier was named the first-ever Unrivaled MVP. Collier averaged 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. She led the league in points, steals and blocks per game while coming in fourth in rebounds per game.

Ad

"I just have to say I wouldn’t be here without my team and my coaches," Collier said, according to USA Today. "They pushed me every day to be my best. This is not a solo award. This is a team award, and I want to say, 'Thank you' to them."

Expand Tweet

After the conclusion of the Lunar Owls season, Collier shifts her focus back to the WNBA. The Minnesota Lynx will begin their season in less than two months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback