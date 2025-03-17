Napheesa Collier gets honest after her championship favorite Lunar Owls BC get tossed out of Unrivaled - "It's tough"

The Lunar Owls suffered the first playoff upset in Unrivaled's inaugural season as the heavy favorite and top-seeded Owls fell to fourth-seeded Vinyl in the semifinals.

Ad

Despite entering the playoffs with a 13-1 record and the Coach of the Year in DJ Sackmann, the Owls lost 73-70 to Vinyl on Sunday. Even with a 36-point performance from reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Napheesa Collier was unable to lift the Owls to the 3-on-3 league's first title game.

Collier said it's a tough way to end the season, but the first year for Unrivaled has been successful for the team and for each of the players individually.

Ad

Trending

"It's been a great season... we had a really special group," Collier said in the postgame press conference. "All of us got better this season. It's a tough ending for us."

Collier praised her teammates for their effort throughout the season and said with all of the highs and lows, being with the team was the biggest high.

"Our chemistry was great from the beginning," Collier said. "The way that we approached every day super professionally and how locked in we were, it was just a pleasure to be with this team. We had a great coaching staff, so obviously we want to take that into next year."

Ad

Ad

The Lunar Owls roster consisted of Collier, Cameron Brink, Allisha Gray, Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Shakira Austin. Gray finished the playoff matchup with 11 points, Diggins-Smith with 10 points and Williams with 13.

Sackmann also chimed in on the disappointing loss:

"It's tough. We've been competing all season. The group wants to win really bad. It just didn't work out for us tonight. We had a tough fourth... it definitely stings."

Ad

Vinyl head to Unrivaled finals to face Rose after defeating Lunar Owls

With the Owls out, Vinyl will move on to face Rose for a chance to claim the first title in Unrivaled history. The second-seeded Rose defeated the third-seeded Laces 63-57 in the semifinals to advance to the next round.

Chelsea Gray led the way with 39 points and hit the game-winning 3-point shot. Alyssa Thomas was the leading scorer on the Laces with 20 points.

Ad

Rose, who finished the season 8-6, consists of a talented group of Gray, Angel Reese, Lexie Hull, Kahleah Copper, Azura Stevens and Brittney Sykes.

The two teams will square off Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET for the Unrivaled championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback