  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • Napheesa Collier has hilarious response to being asked about Courtney Williams' clutch jumper to seal sweep for the Lynx

Napheesa Collier has hilarious response to being asked about Courtney Williams' clutch jumper to seal sweep for the Lynx

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Sep 18, 2025 12:50 GMT
Golden State Valkyries v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Napheesa Collier has hilarious response to being asked about Courtney Williams' clutch jumper to seal sweep for the Lynx

Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx punched their ticket to the second consecutive WNBA playoff semifinals with a 75-74 win in Game 2 of a first-round series against the Golden State Valkyries. The Lynx swept the series 2-0.

Ad

While Collier did have a solid game, it was Courtney Williams who made a clutch jump shot with 29 seconds left in the game to give Minnesota a 75-72 lead. Golden State cut down the lead to one point with a bucket from Cecilia Zandalasini but its attempt to force a Game 3 ended there.

The five-time All-Star was asked about Williams’ clutch jumper in the post-game conference, to which she replied:

“I don’t know I black out, I black out during the games. I have no idea.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Kayla McBride, who was the sharing the stage with Napheesa Collier, broke down the play:

“Courtney relishes those moments, I mean, we’ve seen her do it countless times.”

When asked by McBride if she didn’t remember the play at all, Collier said:

“No.”

While the Lynx got the win, it wasn’t as polished as Game 1 where they dismantled the Valkyries 101-72 at home. Golden State played great at Ballhalla and led for most of the game. Zandalasini even got the chance to bank in a buzzer-beating jumper but missed it, which ended the Valkyries’ inaugural season in the WNBA.

Ad

Despite the heartbreaking loss, fans continued to chant for the home team as it made history by becoming the first expansion team to make the playoffs in its inaugural season. Monique Billings led the Valkyries in scoring with 15 points, while Janelle Salaun and Zandalasini had 14 points each.

Napheesa Collier led Minnesota Lynx’s winning effort

Napheesa Collier had an average game by her lofty standards but she came clutch when it mattered. She had 24 points in the game, seven of which came in the final quarter on 3-of-4 shooting, including a go-ahead 18-footer with 1:24 left. Overall, she also added seven rebounds and one steal, while shooting 10 of 16.

Ad

The Minnesota Lynx will have a three-day rest before playing the winner of the Phoenix Mercury-New York Liberty series in Game 1 of Round 2 on Sunday.

If the Liberty proceed to the second round, the Lynx will have revenge on their mind for a heartbreaking loss in last season’s finals.

About the author
Rajdeep Barman

Rajdeep Barman

Twitter icon

Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.

He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.

Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.

Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.

When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications