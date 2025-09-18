Napheesa Collier has hilarious response to being asked about Courtney Williams' clutch jumper to seal sweep for the Lynx

Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx punched their ticket to the second consecutive WNBA playoff semifinals with a 75-74 win in Game 2 of a first-round series against the Golden State Valkyries. The Lynx swept the series 2-0.While Collier did have a solid game, it was Courtney Williams who made a clutch jump shot with 29 seconds left in the game to give Minnesota a 75-72 lead. Golden State cut down the lead to one point with a bucket from Cecilia Zandalasini but its attempt to force a Game 3 ended there.The five-time All-Star was asked about Williams’ clutch jumper in the post-game conference, to which she replied:“I don’t know I black out, I black out during the games. I have no idea.”Kayla McBride, who was the sharing the stage with Napheesa Collier, broke down the play:“Courtney relishes those moments, I mean, we’ve seen her do it countless times.”When asked by McBride if she didn’t remember the play at all, Collier said:“No.”While the Lynx got the win, it wasn’t as polished as Game 1 where they dismantled the Valkyries 101-72 at home. Golden State played great at Ballhalla and led for most of the game. Zandalasini even got the chance to bank in a buzzer-beating jumper but missed it, which ended the Valkyries’ inaugural season in the WNBA.Despite the heartbreaking loss, fans continued to chant for the home team as it made history by becoming the first expansion team to make the playoffs in its inaugural season. Monique Billings led the Valkyries in scoring with 15 points, while Janelle Salaun and Zandalasini had 14 points each.Napheesa Collier led Minnesota Lynx’s winning effortNapheesa Collier had an average game by her lofty standards but she came clutch when it mattered. She had 24 points in the game, seven of which came in the final quarter on 3-of-4 shooting, including a go-ahead 18-footer with 1:24 left. Overall, she also added seven rebounds and one steal, while shooting 10 of 16.The Minnesota Lynx will have a three-day rest before playing the winner of the Phoenix Mercury-New York Liberty series in Game 1 of Round 2 on Sunday.If the Liberty proceed to the second round, the Lynx will have revenge on their mind for a heartbreaking loss in last season’s finals.