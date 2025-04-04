Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell, Cameron Brink & more react as Elena Delle Donne announces retirement in heartfelt message

Washington Mystics icon Elena Delle Donne announced on Friday that she's retiring from the WNBA. After 11 seasons in the league, the forward/guard called time on an honored career in which she became one of the best and most dominant players in the W.
Delle Donne, 35, posted the news on Instagram and explained her decision using one of her favorite childhood books.
"One of my favorite children’s books asked, 'How did it get so late so soon?'. I have asked myself that over and over again in the process of coming to the decision to retire from playing basketball. Being able to say that out loud was one of the hardest parts of my career," she wrote.
The WNBA star reasoned that her body wasn't the same as before and that it took her some time to accept and make peace with the decision. She thanked everyone - her family, friends, executives, sponsors, staff, and fans - for their supportive involvement in her journey.
Many fans and players reacted to the news, flooding the post with comments praising and thanking Delle Donne for her impact on women's basketball.
Cameron Brink, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and her husband Alex Bazzell, among others, celebrated the outgoing WNBA star's career.
A'ja Wilson, Dearica Hamby and more shared their reactions, too.
Napheesa Collier, Chiney Ogwumike and Sophie Cunningham also left their comments too.
The Washington Mystics and WNBA's official Instagram accounts also left messages for the center.
Revisiting Elena Delle Donne's WNBA career
Elena Delle Donne, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft, played with the Chicago Sky until 2017 before joining the Washington Mystics.
A two-time MVP, seven-time All-Star, five-time All-WNBA and the 2019 WNBA champion, Delle Donne notched 19.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 1.9 apg with 47.5 FG%, 39.2 3P% and 93.7 FT% in 241 career games.
Elena Delle Donne's last campaign was in 2023 where she posted 16.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 2.1 apg.
The Mystics are entering a new era after the forward called it a career.