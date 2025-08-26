Napheesa Collier Injury: Cheryl Reeve shares latest status about MVP hopeful's readiness after layoff

A right ankle injury slowed down Napheesa Collier’s MVP push during the Minnesota Lynx’s Aug. 2 game versus the Las Vegas Aces. The sprain sidelined her for seven games. Even though she spent nearly three weeks recovering, Collier wasted no time reminding everyone of her dominance when she returned.After her impressive showing against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve praised Collier’s ability to jump right back into rhythm.“Some players need reps to kind of get back in the flow,” Reeve said on Tuesday. “Phee doesn't need reps. I think she came out of the womb with a little fall-away.”According to the team, Collier’s ankle sprain didn’t involve major structural damage, but it was still a frightening injury.In her first game back, she recorded 32 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, leading Minnesota to a 97-84 victory.Reeve’s remarks were accurate, as Collier demonstrated a rare ability to regain her form immediately. Few players returned from an absence as long as hers and delivered such dominant performance.Napheesa Collier claims 2025 is a failure if Minnesota does not win the championshipThe Minnesota Lynx have established themselves as the team to beat this season. With a 30-7 record, they sit comfortably at the top of the standings. Additionally, with Napheesa Collier back, the roster is back at full strength.Collier was candid about the Lynx's expectations, being clear that if they fall short of a fifth championship, she would consider the season a failure.“I would say yes,” Collier said on Tuesday. “Honestly every year, like if you don’t win a championship then it’s a failure, because that is what your goal is. Especially this year, we have what it takes”While the race for playoff spots from sixth to 10th place is tight, with just four games separating those teams, Minnesota already booked a spot. Additionally, with the Atlanta Dream trailing the Lynx by six games, they are locked in for the top seed.