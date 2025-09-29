Napheesa Collier Injury Update: Lynx star avoids worst case scenario after scary ankle twist as leg scooter sighting sparks concern

The Minnesota Lynx ruled out Napheesa Collier for Sunday’s Game 4 do-or-die game against the Phoenix Mercury. Collier suffered a left ankle injury late in the fourth quarter while trying to drive to the basket. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, suspended for the pivotal showdown for blasting the officiating, speculated after Game 3 that Collier could have a fracture.WNBA insider Annie Costabile gave an update on Collier’s status:“Initial evaluation of Napheesa Collier’s left ankle showed she did not suffer a fracture, according to the Lynx. Collier will go through further evaluation to determine what’s next.”Annie Costabile @AnnieCostabileLINKUPDATE: Initial evaluation of Napheesa Collier’s left ankle showed she did not suffer a fracture according to the Lynx. Collier will go through further evaluation to determine what’s next.Collier limped gingerly to the locker room after the collision with Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas. Although she did not fracture her ankle, the road back will depend on multiple factors. The Lynx will need to determine the severity of the injury before deciding on a return date. More importantly, Collier’s season could end if the top-seeded team entering the playoffs loses in Game 4.Napheesa Collier remained in Phoenix to support her teammates. She entered the arena ahead of the elimination game riding a scooter. DiJonai Carrington, out with a season-ending left foot injury, enjoyed the same ride as the MVP runner-up.Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.