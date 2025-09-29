  • home icon
  Napheesa Collier Injury Update: Lynx star avoids worst case scenario after scary ankle twist as leg scooter sighting sparks concern

Napheesa Collier Injury Update: Lynx star avoids worst case scenario after scary ankle twist as leg scooter sighting sparks concern

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 29, 2025 00:23 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn
Napheesa Collier Injury Update: Lynx star avoids worst case scenario after scary ankle twist as leg scooter sighting sparks concern.

The Minnesota Lynx ruled out Napheesa Collier for Sunday’s Game 4 do-or-die game against the Phoenix Mercury. Collier suffered a left ankle injury late in the fourth quarter while trying to drive to the basket. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, suspended for the pivotal showdown for blasting the officiating, speculated after Game 3 that Collier could have a fracture.

WNBA insider Annie Costabile gave an update on Collier’s status:

“Initial evaluation of Napheesa Collier’s left ankle showed she did not suffer a fracture, according to the Lynx. Collier will go through further evaluation to determine what’s next.”
Collier limped gingerly to the locker room after the collision with Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas. Although she did not fracture her ankle, the road back will depend on multiple factors. The Lynx will need to determine the severity of the injury before deciding on a return date. More importantly, Collier’s season could end if the top-seeded team entering the playoffs loses in Game 4.

Napheesa Collier remained in Phoenix to support her teammates. She entered the arena ahead of the elimination game riding a scooter. DiJonai Carrington, out with a season-ending left foot injury, enjoyed the same ride as the MVP runner-up.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
