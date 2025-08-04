  • home icon
  Napheesa Collier Injury Update: Major blow for Minnesota Lynx as insider reveals grim timeline for star forward's return from ankle setback

Napheesa Collier Injury Update: Major blow for Minnesota Lynx as insider reveals grim timeline for star forward’s return from ankle setback

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 04, 2025 22:34 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Napheesa Collier Injury Update: Major blow for Minnesota Lynx as insider reveals grim timeline for star forward’s return from ankle setback (Image source: Getty)

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is reportedly expected to miss at least two weeks due to a right ankle sprain, according to WNBA insider Kendra Andrews.

Andrews added that imaging revealed that Collier avoided a major injury. She will be sidelined for at least four more games. The re-evaluation date will be on Aug. 18.

Collier, who is the favorite to win this year's MVP award, suffered the setback during the Lynx's WNBA-record 111-58 road win against the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.

In 26 games, she is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game on 53.7% shooting.

This is a developing story.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

