Napheesa Collier Injury Update: Major blow for Minnesota Lynx as insider reveals grim timeline for star forward’s return from ankle setback

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is reportedly expected to miss at least two weeks due to a right ankle sprain, according to WNBA insider Kendra Andrews.Andrews added that imaging revealed that Collier avoided a major injury. She will be sidelined for at least four more games. The re-evaluation date will be on Aug. 18.Collier, who is the favorite to win this year's MVP award, suffered the setback during the Lynx's WNBA-record 111-58 road win against the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.In 26 games, she is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game on 53.7% shooting.This is a developing story.