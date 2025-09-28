Napheesa Collier Injury Update: Minnesota Lynx announces latest status of injured star ahead of elimination game vs Mercury

The Minnesota Lynx announced that star forward Napheesa Collier will be sidelined for Game 4 of their semifinal series against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.Per the Lynx, Collier has a left ankle injury. The five-time WNBA All-Star suffered the injury with under 30 seconds left in Game 3 in what has been dubbed a controversial play.Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKNapheesa Collier (ankle) ruled out for Sunday.In the play, as Collier attempted to drive, Phoenix star Alyssa Thomas went for a steal and converted on a breakaway layup, which eventually sealed the game. However, in the process, Collier and Thomas collided with each other, and the Lynx star went down hard. Collier was in pain as she rolled her ankle.In the aftermath of the play, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve had an outburst with an official. She received her second technical foul of the game and was ejected.Collier also left the game with 21.8 seconds left and Minnesota trailing by six. The 28-year-old forward finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three blocks on 8-for-15 shooting in the 84-76 loss.Napheesa Collier was the runner-up in the MVP voting this season. She led Minnesota to the No. 1 seed and averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game on 53.1% shooting.Napheesa Collier's Lynx will also be without coach Cheryl Reeve in must-win Game 4 at PhoenixAside from Napheesa Collier, the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx will be without coach Cheryl Reeve in Game 4 of their semifinals series against the Phoenix Mercury. The No. 4 Phoenix leads the best-of-five series 2-1, and could eliminate Minnesota on Sunday at PHX Arena.Before Collier's status was announced Saturday, the WNBA said Reeve had been suspended for Game 4. In a press release, the league noted that the Lynx coach was suspended due to her &quot;conduct and comments&quot; during Friday's Game 3.Reeve had to be retrained following her ejection late in Game 3, and on her way to the locker room, she shouted at some fans. Further, the Lynx coach blasted the referees in her postgame interview and called out the WNBA to do something about the officiating.With a WNBA Finals appearance on the line, Game 4 is a must-win for the Lynx. Should they win, a do-or-die Game 5 will be scheduled on Tuesday at Target Center in Minnesota.