Napheesa Collier-led Unrivaled's endorsement empire grows after collaboration with Jimmy Butler's coffee brand

Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled, has been all the hype since its inception on Jan. 17. The 3x3 format basketball has taken WNBA fans around the world by storm, featuring some of the biggest names from the world's biggest women's basketball league.

Unrivaled has been very active in promotions and recently they have joined hands with NBA star Jimmy Butler's coffee brand, Big Face Coffee. Napheesa Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, who is also Unrivaled's president, hinted at the endorsement partnership through his Instagram story.

Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazell hints at Unriavled and Big Face coffee's partenrship on his IG story. (Credits: @alexbazzell/Instagram)

Bazzell shared a picture of one of Butler's cafes and mentioned both brands in his story. The Miami Heat star founded Big Face Coffee in 2020 as an outlet to serve other players coffee during the NBA bubble.

Butler has been following Unrivaled, as he was spotted arriving at one of their games holding hands with his daughter. Jimmy Butler's coffee brand isn't the only big-name endorsement the 3x3 basketball league has landed recently.

On Dec. 10, 2024, sportswear giant Under Armour announced that they have partnered up with Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's league, Unrivaled, as its official uniform partner and performance outfitter.

Breanna Stewart reveals the conversation with Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell that inspired Unrivaled

Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier have achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first WNBA players to own a league. However, the NY Liberty star and Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, initially discussed the idea of Unrivaled, and the Lynx star learned about it later.

On Jan. 17, Boardroom uploaded a video on YouTube featuring Stewart and Collier discussing Unrivaled. During one segment of the video, the Liberty star revealed that Bazzell proposed the idea of her and Collier owning a league, and she liked it.

"I was like, this is amazing because I’ve played overseas a lot. I’ve been in China, Russia and Turkey, and now a way to really be home and be appreciated," Stewart said. (1:35) "The timing is also very perfect for where we are in women’s sports. But to have this done, ready to go in two years, what an incredibly quick timeline. But also, I’m really excited to be here."

Unrivaled has broken new ground in the women's basketball space. It has positioned itself as the best alternative for WNBA stars to play in during the offseason, instead of traveling abroad to play in an overseas league. The league is enjoying massive success, as it has the most-watched women's basketball games on TNT.

