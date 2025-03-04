Napheesa Collier makes her feelings clear after Brittney Griner unleashes first-ever dunk in Unrivaled: "Only dunker right now"

Napheesa Collier reacted to Brittney Griner's historic dunk during the Lunar Owls' 92-79 victory over the Phantom Basketball Club on Monday. Griner, coming off the bench for Phantom, delivered an impressive performance, with the highlight of her game being the one-handed dunk.

Finding herself open in the paint, Griner took full advantage of the space and soared high to make Unrivaled history with the first-ever dunk in the competition's history. The veteran center slammed the ball home with her right hand, sparking a wave of excitement.

After the game, Lunar Owls star Napheesa Collier shared her thoughts on Griner's dunk. The WNBA superstar remarked that Griner is the only player currently dunking in women's basketball, adding that she would have enjoyed it even more had she been her teammate.

"She's the only dunker right now...It's always fun to see a dunk...I'm sure the crowd really liked it. I would've enjoyed it if it wasn't against us," Collier said.

Meanwhile, Brittney Grinner was terrific throughout the game and delivered an impactful performance on both ends of the floor. She scored 19 points, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out seven assists and registered three blocks in 18 minutes. Griner shot 8 of 11 from the floor, including 1 of 1 from beyond the arc.

Lisa Leslie on Brittney Griner's dunk

After the game, Brittney Griner was interviewed by Lisa Leslie, the first player to dunk in a WNBA game. Leslie praised Griner for making history with the first-ever dunk in Unrivaled competition. Griner responded to the WNBA legend, expressing her intention to attempt another dunk in the next game.

"When I sit down and think about it, it definitely is," Griner said. "I got to do it with you here [Lisa Leslie] as well...that's pretty cool. It just all kind of lines up...maybe I'll try and get another one next game."

Griner will return to action on Friday when the Phantom BC faces off against the Laces BC. Fans will be eagerly anticipating another dunk from the veteran center when she takes the court.

