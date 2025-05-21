Napheesa Collier makes preference clear on her evolving game amid stellar start to season

Napheesa Collier has arguably been among the top five players in the WNBA over the past few years. She has bagged four All-Star nominations in her first six seasons in the league and led the Minnesota Lynx to a finals appearance last season.

Ahead of her team's 89-75 win against the LA Sparks on Sunday, Collier spoke with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina and other sports outlets and answered a few questions about her aspirations, career and future.

During one segment, Collier was asked if she had any MVP aspirations this season. However, she made it clear that her eyes are set on winning a championship instead of pursuing individual accolades.

"I’m really just focused on team stuff," Collier said. "We obviously got so close to the championship last year. That’s my No. 1 goal. I think all of the other stuff comes after that. I’m really just focused on us getting a championship."

The Lynx guard had a stellar run last season in the W, followed by a stunning showing in her 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled. Collier has carried over her previous season's form to the new season and has already helped the Lynx secure victory in their first two matchups.

Napheesa Collier is averaging 28.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season and has shown high potential to have an MVP-level run in her seventh season in the league.

Napheesa Collier talks about the positive effect of Unrivaled on her game

Following the 2024 WNBA season, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart brought their idea to life by tipping off Unrivaled's first season. The league was seen as an alternative for WNBA players to stay in the U.S. and play ball instead of venturing overseas during the offseason.

The 3-on-3 basketball league enjoyed great success in its inaugural season, breaking many viewership records and selling out arenas multiple times. In her interview with Mark Medina and other sports outlets ahead of her game against the Sparks, Collier shed light on the positive impact of Unrivaled on her game.

"I made sure I was able to get those reps in," she said. "You touch the ball at Unrivaled in almost every play. So it allows you to get those in-game reps in. I felt like I got better really fast."

Napheesa Collier played for the Lunar Owls and led them to the semifinals of the tournament. However, her team fell short against the Vinyl BC, who defeated the Owls 73-70 but lost the final to Angel Reese-led Rose BC. Collier was spectacular in the whole tournament and was named the league's first MVP.

