"Napheesa Collier is the reason why" - Cheryl Reeve slams narrative discrediting MVP frontrunner's case for strength of supporting cast

Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx have been on a roll this season. Collier, who has not played since a sprained right ankle injury on Aug. 2, watched on as her team won at Indiana on Friday.In the post-game press conference, Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve slammed the narrative that Collier isn’t MVP-enough due to the Lynx’s strong supporting cast.“It’s pretty simple,” Reeve said. “We’re not 23-4 through the first, you know, whatever part of the season without Napheesa Collier. We don’t have one of the greatest 15-game runs, stemming from last year to this year, and historic beginning to the season.&quot;“And I say that because our roster is constructed in such a way to win a championship, which is understanding you a have to have more than an MVP on your team to be successful,” she added. “We’re not in the place that we’re in; I don’t know what your game lead is in first place. MVPs come from the best team and this best team has about a 6-game lead on the league. Napheesa Collier is the reason why. It’s pretty simple.”Collier has put together what many consider her best season yet. She is putting up career-high averages of 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.7% from the field. Additionally, with Collier on the court, Minnesota enjoys a +18.2 net rating, compared to just +7.42 without her. She leads the WNBA in scoring and has propelled the Lynx to the league’s best record, 29-7.Collier has been the betting favorite at BetMGM for MVP most of the season, currently at -325 odds, implying roughly a 76% chance of winning. Some analysts unanimously agree that she remains the front-runner for MVP, despite her recent injury absence.What’s next for Napheesa Collier and the Lynx?Napheesa Collier remains sidelined due to a right ankle sprain suffered on Aug. 2. She missed several games but was cautiously upgraded to “questionable” before the Fever matchup on Friday, though she was ultimately ruled out.Napheesa Collier - Source: GettyHer return is reportedly expected at some point before the regular season ends on Sept. 11. Although no specific date has been announced, most analysts estimate she could return for the rematch on Sunday against Indiana.Following that, they’ll face the Seattle Storm at home on Thursday and then visit the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, all critical matchups as the postseason nears.