  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Minnesota Lynx
  • "Napheesa Collier is the reason why" - Cheryl Reeve slams narrative discrediting MVP frontrunner's case for strength of supporting cast

"Napheesa Collier is the reason why" - Cheryl Reeve slams narrative discrediting MVP frontrunner's case for strength of supporting cast

By Ubong Richard
Modified Aug 23, 2025 16:03 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Cheryl Reeve slams narrative discrediting Napheesa Collier’s MVP frontrunner's case for strength of supporting cast - Source: Getty

Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx have been on a roll this season. Collier, who has not played since a sprained right ankle injury on Aug. 2, watched on as her team won at Indiana on Friday.

Ad

In the post-game press conference, Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve slammed the narrative that Collier isn’t MVP-enough due to the Lynx’s strong supporting cast.

“It’s pretty simple,” Reeve said. “We’re not 23-4 through the first, you know, whatever part of the season without Napheesa Collier. We don’t have one of the greatest 15-game runs, stemming from last year to this year, and historic beginning to the season."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“And I say that because our roster is constructed in such a way to win a championship, which is understanding you a have to have more than an MVP on your team to be successful,” she added. “We’re not in the place that we’re in; I don’t know what your game lead is in first place. MVPs come from the best team and this best team has about a 6-game lead on the league. Napheesa Collier is the reason why. It’s pretty simple.”
Ad
Ad

Collier has put together what many consider her best season yet. She is putting up career-high averages of 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.7% from the field. Additionally, with Collier on the court, Minnesota enjoys a +18.2 net rating, compared to just +7.42 without her. She leads the WNBA in scoring and has propelled the Lynx to the league’s best record, 29-7.

Collier has been the betting favorite at BetMGM for MVP most of the season, currently at -325 odds, implying roughly a 76% chance of winning. Some analysts unanimously agree that she remains the front-runner for MVP, despite her recent injury absence.

Ad

What’s next for Napheesa Collier and the Lynx?

Napheesa Collier remains sidelined due to a right ankle sprain suffered on Aug. 2. She missed several games but was cautiously upgraded to “questionable” before the Fever matchup on Friday, though she was ultimately ruled out.

Napheesa Collier - Source: Getty
Napheesa Collier - Source: Getty

Her return is reportedly expected at some point before the regular season ends on Sept. 11. Although no specific date has been announced, most analysts estimate she could return for the rematch on Sunday against Indiana.

Following that, they’ll face the Seattle Storm at home on Thursday and then visit the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, all critical matchups as the postseason nears.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications