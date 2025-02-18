Napheesa Collier’s $100 generosity leads to adoption request from Dearica Hamby's daughter

LA Sparks star Dearica Hamby revealed how a gesture from Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier led her daughter to ask whether the Unrivaled co-founder could adopt her. On Tuesday, Hamby took to X (formerly Twitter) to joke about the situation.

"@PHEEsespieces gave Amaya 100$ and she’s asking to be adopted :( wow 😂😂😂," she tweeted.

Amaya Marie is Hamby's first daughter with Alonzo Nelson-Ododa, a professional basketball player with experience in the NBA G League and overseas. The kid was born in February 2017. Collier also has a daughter, Mila, with whom she took a selfie that drew plenty of attention on Instagram stories ahead of Unrivaled's debut.

Collier seems good with kids, especially those from her Unrivaled peers. In January, Katie Lou Samuelson shared a picture of the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year holding hands with two kids, Collier's daughter Mila Sara and Samuelson's Aliya Renea Cannady.

"My heart is full ❤️," she captioned the post.

Collier launched a new 3-on-3 league to help her peers stay in America during the offseason. The Lynx star was one win away from winning the WNBA championship until Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty ruined her plans. The forward, meanwhile, is making history in Unrivaled ahead of a competitive 2025 campaign.

Aaliyah Edwards reacts after losing 1-on-1 tournament to Napheesa Collier

The first-ever Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament concluded on Friday. Napheesa Collier took home the championship and the $200,000 purse. After taking the 2-1 win over Aaliyah Edwards, the Washington Mystics player appreciated for the chance to go against Collier.

"I believe it was two years ago and Phee came to practice (UConn), and I was guarding her," Edwards said. "We were going up and down. To be battling with her 1-on-1 in this tournament, definitely a full circle moment... all respect to her and her game... I definitely will be seeing her throughout the year."

Collier is a member of Lunar Owls alongside Shakira Austin, Cameron Brink, Allisha Gray, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Courtney Williams. The Lunar Owls are undefeated after eight games, comfortably leading the league.

They're followed by Aces (4-3), the other team with a record above .500. Unrivaled 3-on-3 return to action on Tuesday with Rose BC facing Vinyl and Phantom taking on Laces. Collier and the Lunar Owls will face Rose on Friday.

