Napheesa Collier's daughter Mila looks all aglow as she cutely blows out candles on her special day

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and her husband, Alex Bazzell, recently celebrated the third birthday of their daughter, Mila. On Saturday, Bazell shared a video on his Instagram story that showed Mila looking cute as she blew out candles on her birthday cake.

Ad

The clip also showed some kids of Mila's age around her and other guests who were present to celebrate the heartwarming occasion with the family. Bazzell then tagged his wife, Collier, while captioning the post.

"3rd bday for Mila girl 😍 @napheesa24," he wrote.

Alex Bazzell's IG story (via @alexbazzell/Instagram)

In November 2021, Napheesa Collier and Alex Bazzell opened up in an interview with PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child. Then, on May 25, 2022, the power couple announced the birth of Mila Bazzell with joint Instagram posts.

Ad

Trending

"Excited to welcome baby girl into the world in 2022! 💕🎀🧸," Collier wrote in an IG post.

Ad

The couple eventually got married a few months later in October 2022 and have strengthened their love over the years. With their daughter now a three-year-old, Collier and Bazzell will look to continue nurturing her in the best way possible while balancing parenting with their professional lives.

Alex Bazzell and Napheesa Collier also partnered to create the Unrivaled League

Aside from their romantic relationship, Napheesa Collier and Alex Bazzell are business partners. The latter is an NBA and WNBA skills coach who helped get the 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled, off the ground alongside his wife and fellow WNBA star Breanna Stewart.

Ad

Bazzell is also the league's President, a role that he's occupied since Unrivaled was founded back in February 2023. He is also in charge of securing funding, distribution and business partnerships for the new league. In an ESPN article in July 2023, Stewart revealed how Bazzell talked her into joining the venture as a co-founder:

"We went to dinner in New York and [Bazzell] was explaining the idea of being a part of this league where it's like you're on an all-digital basketball court, you're playing 3-on-3, one-on-one, queen-of-the-court type thing where you hold bragging rights, but also make a salary that's kind of set in stone but also can always grow bigger."

Unrivaled eventually became a success story in its inaugural season. But ahead of the league's second season, Collier and Breanna Stewart have hinted at bigger goals with Bazzell guiding them at the helm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More