Napheesa Collier’s husband Alex Bazzell acknowledges Kevin Durant’s support for Unrivaled

Napheesa Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, acknowledged Kevin Durant's support for Collier and Breanna Stewart's 3x3 basketball league called Unrivaled. On Monday, Bazzell shared Bleacher Report's Instagram post featuring Durant's thoughts on the new league on his story.

Unrivaled's president expressed his acknowledgment with a handshake emoji. He mentioned Durant's Instagram handle and accompanied the emoji beside it.

Alex Bazzell acknowledges Kevin Durant for his support. (Credits: @alexbazzell/Instagram)

The Phoenix Suns guard is known to be a great advocate for women's sport and he made his opinion known on Unrivaled with a post on X.

"I love the concept of @Unrivaledwbb … it’s great see our pros hoopin on tv during the winter months…" he tweeted.

Unrivaled has been a breath of fresh air for the WNBA players. It has allowed the players to have an option to stay in the United States while playing during the WNBA offseason.

In previous years, the WNBA players had no option but to travel overseas and play in other leagues to make extra money. However, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's new league is a worthy alternate option.

Some players like Chennedy Carter and Nika Muhl decided to travel overseas and play in overseas leagues. However, 36 big-name players from the W stayed in the States and are participating in the 3x3 basketball league.

Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell makes his feelings clear on Unrivaled's comparison to reality TV

Napheesa Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, spoke his mind on Unrivaled being compared to Reality TV. In a talk with Sports Illustrated last week, the president of the 3x3 basketball league made his sentiments clear and assured the fans that the league was no gimmick.

"At the end of the day there's going to be narratives of what it is and what it isn't until people see the product, all it's going to be is just kind of assumptions," Bazell said.

If you're inside the building, you're seeing that the number one focus here is player development. That is our background. It's what we want from our athletes. It's a lot more basketball-oriented. There's a balance. You have to entertain."

Unrivaled has been a huge success for its starting weekend. The league started its season on Friday with a brawl between the co-owners. Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls took on Breanna Stewart's Mist Basketball Club. After a thrilling contest, Collier's Owls walked out with a final score of 84–80.

