Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell gives sneak peak into Urivaled's unique roster drafting process

Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell gave his 81.9K Instagram followers a sneak peek into the unique roster drafting process of the 3x3 league, Unrivaled. Bazzell shared a reel on his Instagram story showing all the six head coaches, who are set to lead the league's six teams, sitting together around a table.

In the video, captions appear as the coaches settle into their chairs, explaining that the league brought the six coaches together to build the rosters for the teams. However, coaches won't know which team they will be coaching until the end of the session/

Alex Bazzell shares Unrivaled's reel on his IG story. (Credits: @alexbazzell/Instagram)

Unrivaled has a very unique drafting process that strives to create balanced teams in the league. The players playing in the league are separated into six pods based on their positions.

The head coaches then chose one player from each pod and assigned them to different clubs. The coaches are not made aware of the team they will be coaching, which makes sure that the teams they create will be balanced.

At the end of the drafting session, the coaches are made aware of the team they will be leading for the season. The league is owned by WNBA players Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, with Collier's husband, Bazzell, serving as its president.

Unrivaled's season is set to begin in January, but the drafting process will be streamed live on YouTube on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Napheesa Collier and her husband Alex Bazzell perform the "Give Me My Money" prank with daughter Mila

Napheesa Collier and her husband Alex Bazzell performed the "Give Me My Money" prank with their daughter Mila on Nov. 12.

The prank involves saying the catchphrase "Give me my money" which is followed by applause. However, when it is the target's turn to say the catchphrase, no one follows it with applause creating an awkward moment.

In this case, Mila was the target and when her parents said the catchphrase and followed it with applause, the child was expecting the same. Mila repeated the catchphrase three times but none of her parents cheered. However, they soon gave up and cheered, followed by Bazzell planting a light kiss on her daughter's cheek.

Napheesa Collier uploaded the video with some pictures on her Instagram post. In the pictures, the Lynx star was seen wearing a striped t-shirt, jeans and a dark olive green jacket. The post also featured pictures of the Lynx star attending a basketball game with her husband.

