Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell leaves heartfelt 2-word reaction as Angel Reese's former coach reflects on getting fired by Sky

The inaugural season of Unrivaled, the three-on-three basketball league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, is in full swing. Meanwhile, the WNBA offseason remains active with free agency moves and coaching changes, including the Chicago Sky parting ways with Teresa Weatherspoon.

Weatherspoon, now coaching Vinyl BC in Unrivaled, was let go by the Sky after just one rebuilding season, finishing with a 13-27 record. She was replaced by Tyler Marsh as the Sky’s new head coach.

Last week, Weatherspoon took to Instagram, posting a graphic along with a quote about her resilience following her departure from Chicago.

“I chose not to speak the way I was spoken about ... if I decide to be the way that you are, I lose my joy, I lose my peace — I give you consent to take from me. And I don't give consent," she said.

Among those showing support was Napheesa Collier’s husband, Alex Bazzell, a renowned basketball skills coach and the first president of Unrivaled. He left a simple but heartfelt two-word comment:

“The best!!! 🐐”

In October, Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca explained why the team decided to move in a different direction after just one season with Weatherspoon.

"We felt like it was time to make a change,” he said (per ESPN). “The next coach that comes in here we would like them to stay for a longer tenure."

Angel Reese reacts to Sky's decision to let go of Teresa Weatherspoon

Following the news that Teresa Weatherspoon was let go after just one season as Chicago Sky’s chief tactician, Angel Reese shared an emotional message on X, expressing both heartbreak and gratitude for Weatherspoon’s belief in her.

“I’m heartbroken,” Reese said. “I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me.”

“Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a Black woman in sports when nobody believes in you," Reese wrote. "You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed.”

Reese went on to call Weatherspoon an "unsung hero" and reflected on the deep bond they built in just a short time.

“I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever,” Reese shared. “You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon.”

The Chicago Sky have been active in free agency, making key moves to reshape their roster after their coaching change.

They have re-signed Michaela Onyenwere and made significant additions, including bringing back franchise legend Courtney Vandersloot, signing Kia Nurse and acquiring Rebecca Allen via trade with the Connecticut Sun.

On the departure side, the Sky lost Diamond DeShields in free agency, while Lindsay Allen and Nikolina Milic were traded to Connecticut. Additionally, Dana Evans was dealt to the Las Vegas Aces.

