  Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell melts after Lynx's MVP marks comeback with exhilarating performance

Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell melts after Lynx's MVP marks comeback with exhilarating performance

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 25, 2025 13:21 GMT
2025 TIME100 Gala
Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell melts after Lynx's MVP marks comeback with exhilarating performance - Source: Getty

Napheesa Collier marked her return from injury with an impressive performance against the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Her husband, Alex Bazzell, responded to the performance with a tweet immediately after.

Alex Bazzell called her his GOAT, in reference to her MVP run this season.

Collier marked her return, her first since suffering a sprained right ankle on Aug. 2, as the Lynx won the Fever 97-84. She finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Minnesota erased a five-point deficit with a dominant second quarter, including an 11-0 run, to lead 52-45 at the half. During the third quarter, they extended the lead to 77-66 before eventually closing out the game with a 13-point lead.

Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx reacts after winning a game against the Indiana Fever at Target Center
Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx reacts after winning a game against the Indiana Fever at Target Center - Source: Getty

Collier was a clear WNBA MVP frontrunner before her injury. She averaged a league-leading 23.5 points per game, and she showed her prowess with her return to the Lynx’s starting lineup.

The Lynx are now 30-7 this season. That record has matched their franchise-best win total and reinforced their position atop the league.

Napheesa Collier reacts to returning from injury

Napheesa Collier, during her postgame press conference after the win over the Fever, shared her thoughts on being back from injury. She asserted that she felt good being back on the court with her teammates.

“It definitely felt good, I feel like I had to knock a little bit of the rust off, Courtney (Williams) could have had 11 assists," Collier said. "More than anything it felt good to be back with the team. … Im having such FOMO, it feels so good to be on the court with them again"
Napheesa Collier sustained an ankle sprain injury on Aug. 2 against the Chicago Sky. Reports noted that she rolled her ankle while driving to the basket and had to leave the game early. She missed seven games, and during that span, the Lynx relied more on Alanna Smith, Courtney Williams and their bench to cover the scoring and defensive void left by Collier.

Next for Collier and the Lynx is a home game against the Seattle Storm on Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. EST at Target Center.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
