Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell melts after Lynx's MVP marks comeback with exhilarating performance

Napheesa Collier marked her return from injury with an impressive performance against the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Her husband, Alex Bazzell, responded to the performance with a tweet immediately after.Alex Bazzell called her his GOAT, in reference to her MVP run this season.Alex Bazzell @alexbazzellLINKMy 🐐🥹Collier marked her return, her first since suffering a sprained right ankle on Aug. 2, as the Lynx won the Fever 97-84. She finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and two assists.Minnesota erased a five-point deficit with a dominant second quarter, including an 11-0 run, to lead 52-45 at the half. During the third quarter, they extended the lead to 77-66 before eventually closing out the game with a 13-point lead.Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx reacts after winning a game against the Indiana Fever at Target Center - Source: GettyCollier was a clear WNBA MVP frontrunner before her injury. She averaged a league-leading 23.5 points per game, and she showed her prowess with her return to the Lynx’s starting lineup.The Lynx are now 30-7 this season. That record has matched their franchise-best win total and reinforced their position atop the league.Napheesa Collier reacts to returning from injuryNapheesa Collier, during her postgame press conference after the win over the Fever, shared her thoughts on being back from injury. She asserted that she felt good being back on the court with her teammates.“It definitely felt good, I feel like I had to knock a little bit of the rust off, Courtney (Williams) could have had 11 assists,&quot; Collier said. &quot;More than anything it felt good to be back with the team. … Im having such FOMO, it feels so good to be on the court with them again&quot;Napheesa Collier sustained an ankle sprain injury on Aug. 2 against the Chicago Sky. Reports noted that she rolled her ankle while driving to the basket and had to leave the game early. She missed seven games, and during that span, the Lynx relied more on Alanna Smith, Courtney Williams and their bench to cover the scoring and defensive void left by Collier.Next for Collier and the Lynx is a home game against the Seattle Storm on Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. EST at Target Center.