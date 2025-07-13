  • home icon
  Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell raves about Angel Reese amid Sky star's MVP-level play: "Superstar and only getting better"

Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell raves about Angel Reese amid Sky star's MVP-level play: "Superstar and only getting better"

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jul 13, 2025 11:12 GMT
Napheesa Collier
Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell raves about Angel Reese amid Sky star's MVP-level play: "Superstar and only getting better" (Source: Instagram/Imagn)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese continued her impressive form with MVP-level play against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. The forward's performances earned a response from Napheesa Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, who raved about her "superstar" qualities.

Bazzell's response stemmed from Reese's post-game comments about him and Collier. The All-Star credited the couple for helping her grow during the offseason through their new league, Unrivaled, while praising Phee's game.

"Yeah, she's one of the best. I mean, I love playing with the best players, and you see how you match up with the best. She worked with me all off-season, her and Alex."
"Kudos to them because they helped me a lot ... being able to go down unrivaled and being able to have them in my corner still to this day Alex texts me all the time," she explained.

Bazzell, who is the president of the 3x3 league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, responded to Reese's comments by raving about her qualities.

"A superstar and only getting better! @Reese10Angel," he wrote via X (formerly Twitter).
The compliment towards Reese comes after her stunning performance against Collier's Lynx on Saturday, recording 19 points and 11 rebounds. This was her eighth consecutive double-double and the 14th one of the season. Her MVP-level performances have earned her a second straight All-Star appearance, as she continues to grow during her sophomore season.

Reese was also a part of the Rose BC team during the offseason, which won the inaugural season of Unrivaled.

Angel Reese praises "washed" Ariel Atkins after her 27-point performance against the Minnesota Lynx

The Chicago Sky handed the Minnesota Lynx their fourth loss of the season on Saturday, with an 87-81 victory. Angel Reese put up a strong performance with a double-double, but it was Ariel Atkins who led the scoring on the night. The guard recorded 27 points and three rebounds while shooting 57.1% from the field.

After the game, Reese was asked to speak on Atkins' performance and offered high praise.

"She's tough and people slept on her, people kept saying she was washed, and she show up every single night and put on every bucket was tough every time she scored, I was like whoa! So I'm just really happy for her. She is getting her groove, and that's not only offensively, that's defensive too. You gotta know she is a two-way player," Reese expressed.
Reese and co. will face the Minnesota Timberwolves once again on Monday and will be hoping to upset them once again.

Edited by Neha
