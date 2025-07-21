  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell sends love to his MVP as she closes out WNBA All-Star Weekend in style

Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell sends love to his MVP as she closes out WNBA All-Star Weekend in style

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 21, 2025 02:13 GMT
Napheesa Collier
Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell sends love to his MVP as she closes out WNBA All-Star Weekend in style. (Photos: @alexbazzell on IG (L) and GETTY (R))

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier had an unforgettable weekend in Indianapolis, taking over the WNBA All-Star game and winning the MVP. Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, sent all his love to her after sharing photos from the historic event on social media.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Collier shared multiple images from All-Star Weekend, from the orange carpet to posing with her team to holding her All-Star Game MVP trophy. The Lynx forward finished the game with 36 points and nine rebounds to lead Team Collier in a 151-131 win over Team Caitlin Clark.

"Dubs in the chat 👑," Collier wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Napheesa Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, was one of many who commented on her Instagram post. Bazzell dropped a trio of heart emojis, which his lovely wife reciprocated.

Alex Bazzell comments on Napheesa Collier&#039;s IG post. (Photo: @napheesa24 on IG)
Alex Bazzell comments on Napheesa Collier's IG post. (Photo: @napheesa24 on IG)

The couple has been together since her junior season at UConn. They met when she was still a freshman, and he was helping train players. They became engaged in 2019 and got married three years later. They welcomed daughter, Mila Sarah, five months before their wedding in 2022.

Ad

Bazzell would not only serve as a trainer for Collier but also as a business partner. The WNBA star and Breanna Stewart co-founded Unrivaled, which began play back in January. Bazzell was named president, helping establish the innovative 3-on-3 league.

Napheesa Collier comments on her historic All-Star game performance

The Indianapolis crowd was still amped up for the WNBA All-Star game, even though their Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was unable to play because of injury. Napheesa Collier helped entertain the crowd by scoring a record-breaking 36 points in just 19 minutes.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the game, Collier explained how her team was able to get the win over Team Clark.

"I tried to make my team not have that many new players," Collier said, according to the Associated Press. "I've played with a lot of them, and so it was good to get back with them, play with, like you said, some of those new players I haven't played with before."
Ad

youtube-cover

In addition to the festivities, the weekend was also overshadowed by the CBA negotiations between the WNBA and WNBPA. The two sides remain far apart, with the deadline four months away. The players are for a salary increase amid the growth of the league with five expansion teams in the next five years.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications