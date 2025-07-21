Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell sends love to his MVP as she closes out WNBA All-Star Weekend in style

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier had an unforgettable weekend in Indianapolis, taking over the WNBA All-Star game and winning the MVP. Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, sent all his love to her after sharing photos from the historic event on social media. In an Instagram post, Collier shared multiple images from All-Star Weekend, from the orange carpet to posing with her team to holding her All-Star Game MVP trophy. The Lynx forward finished the game with 36 points and nine rebounds to lead Team Collier in a 151-131 win over Team Caitlin Clark. &quot;Dubs in the chat 👑,&quot; Collier wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNapheesa Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, was one of many who commented on her Instagram post. Bazzell dropped a trio of heart emojis, which his lovely wife reciprocated. Alex Bazzell comments on Napheesa Collier's IG post. (Photo: @napheesa24 on IG)The couple has been together since her junior season at UConn. They met when she was still a freshman, and he was helping train players. They became engaged in 2019 and got married three years later. They welcomed daughter, Mila Sarah, five months before their wedding in 2022. Bazzell would not only serve as a trainer for Collier but also as a business partner. The WNBA star and Breanna Stewart co-founded Unrivaled, which began play back in January. Bazzell was named president, helping establish the innovative 3-on-3 league. Napheesa Collier comments on her historic All-Star game performanceThe Indianapolis crowd was still amped up for the WNBA All-Star game, even though their Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was unable to play because of injury. Napheesa Collier helped entertain the crowd by scoring a record-breaking 36 points in just 19 minutes. Speaking to reporters after the game, Collier explained how her team was able to get the win over Team Clark. &quot;I tried to make my team not have that many new players,&quot; Collier said, according to the Associated Press. &quot;I've played with a lot of them, and so it was good to get back with them, play with, like you said, some of those new players I haven't played with before.&quot;In addition to the festivities, the weekend was also overshadowed by the CBA negotiations between the WNBA and WNBPA. The two sides remain far apart, with the deadline four months away. The players are for a salary increase amid the growth of the league with five expansion teams in the next five years.