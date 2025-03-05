Napheesa Collier's husband and Candace Parker drop 2-word reaction to Chelsea Gray's wholehearted tribute to wife

In the midst of leading Rose BC to one of the best records in Unrivaled, Chelsea Gray took the time to shine a light on her wife for her birthday. The star guard's heartfelt social media post garnered reactions from notable figures in the women's basketball community.

Chelsea first met her wife, now Tipesa Gray, in 2013. Their relationship blossomed over the years, eventually leading to them getting engaged in 2018. The couple eventually went on to officially tie the knot in November of 2019.

Earlier this week, Tipesa celebrated her 35th birthday. Chelsea Gray took to Instagram to add to the festivities, posting a series of photos along with a heartfelt caption for her wife.

"Happy Birthday Mama! Another year around the sun baby. I love you more than I can put into words. To the moon and back"

Chelsea's post led to countless reactions, with many sending birthday wishes to Tipesa. Among those to do so was Naphessa Collier's husband Alex Bazzle and WNBA legend Candance Parker.

Once the birthday fun is over, Chelsea will get back to leading the charge for Rose in Unrivaled. They are one of two teams to clinch a spot for the playoffs, in large part due to the play of the former WNBA champion. Across 12 matchups, Chelsea is averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Chelsea Gray's wife reacts to heartfelt birthday post

Among the sea of people commenting to wish her a happy birthday, Tipesa Gray also reacted to Chelsea Gray's special post. She let her know how appreciative she is of her wife for making her day all the more memorable.

"This birthday is my favorite and it’s all because of you. Thank you! I love you"

Years after getting married, Chelsea and Tipesa have begun a journey into parenthood. In February of 2024, the latter gave birth to the couple's son Lennox Ali'i Gray.

While she never went pro like Chelsea Gray, Tipesa does have a basketball background. She was a Division I player in college before settling into a career after landing her degree. These days, Tipesa works for a company called Transition Play. Their focus is centered around helping athletes in the next phase of their life when their playing days are over.

As for Chelsea, she is proving she is still capable of being an impactful player on the hardwood. Once Unrivaled's first season wraps up, she'll return to the Las Vegas Aces and attempt to help them get back in the WNBA title picture.

