  Napheesa Collier's teammate and DiJonai Carrington react after soaking in NBA All-Star festivities

Napheesa Collier’s teammate and DiJonai Carrington react after soaking in NBA All-Star festivities

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 18, 2025 06:54 GMT
WNBA players led by DiJonai Carrington and Courtney Williams react to their league
Napheesa Collier's teammate and DiJonai Carrington react after soaking in NBA All-Star festivities [photo: @wnba/IG]

Napheesa Collier’s Minnesota Lynx teammate, Courtney Williams, DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards, went to the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and WNBA legend Candace Parker were also spotted at the event. A few also spent the previous days participating in or watching the All-Star activities.

On Monday, the WNBA posted on Instagram photos of its players soaking in the events and wrote:

“Always a good time with our @nba friends at #NBAAllStar. See you next year! 🌟”
Williams and Carrington responded to the post without words. They used emojis to express their thoughts:

DiJonai Carrington and Courtney Williams react on Monday to the WNBA&#039;s post NBA-All-Star Game post. [photo: @wnba/IG]
DiJonai Carrington and Courtney Williams react on Monday to the WNBA's post NBA-All-Star Game post. [photo: @wnba/IG]

Rickea Jackson and Kayla Thornton participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday. Jackson helped Team Bonds to a 66-55 victory over Team Rice. The LA Sparks forward came alive late to beat Thornton's team, which included former NBA player Matt Barnes and NFL great Terrell Owens.

DiJonai Carrington, Courtney Williams, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas cheered on their fellow WNBA stars in an entertaining NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Carrington, Williams, Thomas and Jackson took advantage of the Unrivaled break to support the NBA’s mid-February festivities.

DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards, Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier return to Unrivaled action on Friday

After a much-deserved break, Unrivaled action will resume on Tuesday. Three nights later, DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards, Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier will play again.

Williams and Collier, who play for the Lunar Owls BC, will face Rose BC. The Owls, unbeaten in two games against the Angel Reese-led team, look to keep their dominance in the third meeting.

Carrington, Jackson and Edwards, who suit up for Mist BC, will tangle with Vinyl BC in the second game of a doubleheader. Mist can go up 2-0 in the season series against the Arike Ogunbowale-led team in the rematch.

A victory by Mist BC will improve their record to 3-6 and move them out of the bottom of the Unrivaled standings. Mist coach Phil Handy needs Carrington, Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards to step up and help Breanna Stewart carry the team.

Edited by Neha
