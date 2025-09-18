Napheesa Collier sends 2-word shoutout to Alanna Smith celebrating Lynx's forward's maiden WNBA honor

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier couldn't be happier for her teammate Alanna Smith, who was named the 2025 WNBA co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside A'ja Wilson on Thursday.

In response to the WNBA's post about Smith and Wilson being co-DPOYs, Collier took to her Instagram story, writing:

"So proud @alannas96."

Napheesa Collier (@napheesa24) - Instagram Story

According to a press release from the WNBA, both Smith and Wilson received 29 votes for first place, with Gabby Williams receiving nine votes, Alyssa Thomas receiving three and Collier receiving two.

This is now the third time Wilson has won the award, putting her alongside Sheryl Swoops for the third-most DPOY wins. To date, Tamika Catchings holds the record for most DPOY wins with five.

This season, Smith and Wilson impressed in their own right. In the case of Smith, in addition to averaging 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game, she was integral to the Lynx's elite defense throughout this season. Meanwhile, Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP averaged 1.6 spg and 2.3 bpg.

Both players will receive $5,150 for winning the award.

Alanna Smith & Napheesa Collier come up big in Minnesota's win on Wednesday

On Wednesday, prior to the WNBA announced that Alanna Smith and A'ja Wilson were co-DPOYs, Smith and Napheesa Collier came up big against the Golden State Valkyries.

The Minnesota Lynx were able to come up big in the fourth despite starting the quarter down 14. Throughout the final period, the Lynx continued to close the gap before a big shot from Collier gave them the lead with just under two minutes to go. Once the Lynx secured the lead, the Valkyries were never able to recover.

Collier finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. On the flip side, Smith, despite scoring just two points throughout the game, was a defensive powerhouse, recording a steal and three blocks in 19 minutes of action.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve spoke about the comeback with members of the press postgame:

"I asked them not to quit. I asked them to keep what we were doing, get after it, and they believed. Phee and KMac (Kayla McBride) were terrific, navigating the 4th quarter for us."

The team will now collide with the winner of the Phoenix Mercury-New York Liberty series, which is currently tied at one game apiece.

