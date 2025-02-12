Napheesa Collier shares details of envisioning Paige Bueckers & JuJu Watkins in Unrivaled: "So you recognize these names"

Paige Bueckers is possibly two months away from being selected as the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Even as anticipation builds for her pro career, Bueckers is shaping up to be a headliner in yet another league.

On the Feb. 11 edition of "Run It Back," Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier talked about signing Bueckers to an NIL deal, as well as getting JuJu Watkins — a collegiate icon just like Bueckers — to come on board as an investor in the league.

Collier described how the involvement of talents like Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins allows Unrivaled (and, by extension, the WNBA) to "bridge the gap" between the younger generation and the current crop of stars:

"It's just such a disconnect...we're really trying to change that culture [and ensure] we're already talking about the up-and-coming players so you recognize these names," said Collier.

Though the Lunar Owls forward admits that Bueckers and Watkins are "pretty recognizable" at this point, she aspires to emulate the NBA's model for showcasing their young talent.

"I think the NBA's done a great job of recognizing and spotlighting their future athletes, so they're already household names by the time they get to the NBA," Collier explained. I think that's something we can do better on our side as well."

Under the terms of the NIL deal, Paige Bueckers (along with LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson) will get to create collaborative content and generate merchandise sales with Unrivaled. This deal has the potential to move Bueckers closer to the status of "household name," as Collier envisioned.

Paige Bueckers on outpouring of support from fans: "Just wanna stay appreciative of it"

Notably, there are rumors that Paige Bueckers might delay her pro career and play out her final year at UConn, a decision that would perhaps delight supporters of the Huskies program.

In a pregame conference ahead of the UConn-Tennessee matchup last week, Bueckers gave a shoutout to her growing fanbase:

"Just wanna stay appreciative of it," said Bueckers of the tremendous fan support. "Just stay in a state of gratitude to where people spend their money, their time, their effort to come watch us play. We want to perform for them and do well for them."

When the dust settled, it was the fans of the Lady Vols who were celebrating as Tennessee defeated UConn 80-76.

