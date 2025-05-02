Napheesa Collier shares heartfelt moment giving piggyback ride to Lynx teammate

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier shared a heartwarming moment with teammate Christyn Williams as they bonded ahead of the upcoming season. On Thursday, Williams posted an Instagram video that showed Collier piggybacking her as they posed for a photoshoot during the team's media day.
She then tagged Collier and the Lynx's IG handle while captioning the post:
"My vet in college and the pros @napheesacollier24 @minnesotalynx"
On seeing the video, Collier promptly reposted it to her Instagram story.
In February 2025, Christyn Williams signed a one-year, $66,079 training camp contract with the Lynx, according to Spotrac. The move came after the Phoenix Mercury waived her and six other players in May last year.
Williams was selected as the 14th pick by the Washington Mystics in the 2022 WNBA draft. However, she suffered an injury in her rookie year, eventually missing the entire season. The former UConn standout is hoping to get her career back on track as she competes for a roster spot ahead of next season.
Napheesa Collier speaks out about using last year's title loss as fuel for the 2025 season
The Minnesota Lynx emerged as championship contenders last season, going on to mount a strong challenge for the title. Although they eventually lost to the New York Liberty in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, Napheesa Collier believes the disappointment can be used to her advantage.
Speaking during a press conference on April 29, she opened up about turning that defeat into fuel ahead of next season.
"I mean, I've talked about last year, I think just using it to my advantage, honestly, where it does give me that leg up," she said. "Where I wanna push just that little bit more. I want to win just that little bit more, and that's what it feels like.
"That's what it felt like when I was playing in Unrivaled, and I want to continue to keep that same mentality coming into the W season."
As she heads into her seventh year in the league, Collier will hope to translate her words into action on the court while helping Minnesota mount another strong challenge in 2025.