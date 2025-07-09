Napheesa Collier shares true feelings on reigniting Husky connection with Paige Bueckers at WNBA All-Star Game

Napheesa Collier shared her feelings on playing alongside fellow UConn legend Paige Bueckers in the WNBA All-Star game. Collier and Caitlin Clark drafted players on Tuesday from the All-Star starting and reserves lineups.

Ad

Bueckers ended up with Team Collier, and she will suit up against Team Clark in the All-Star game on July 19 in Indiana. To celebrate the Huskies' lineage shared between the Lynx star and Wings rookie, a fan shared a picture of them on X.

"mama husky & baby husky hoops coming soon!! life is so good!!!!!" the fan tweeted.

The tweet caught Collier's attention and she reshared the post on her X account with an enthusiastic response.

Ad

Trending

"Can’t wait," Collier tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bueckers and Collier both played for the Huskies during their collegiate careers. They also both played under Geno Auriemma and were their teams' stars.

Collier suited up for UConn from 2015 to 2019 and led the team during its 2016 championship run. Paige Bueckers was the successor to Collier's legacy, joining the Huskies in 2020 after Collier left.

UConn's 2016 championship was its last national title until Bueckers led them to another in 2025, ending a near decade-long drought.

Ad

Napheesa Collier's Huskies' 'Big 3' will take on the Fever's 'Big 3' in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Napheesa Collier's All-Star team is as close as it gets to a UConn Huskies legacy squad. Three former UConn stars will play for Team Collier on July 19 against Team Clark, which features the Fever's "Big Three."

Collier will play with Breanna Stewart and Paige Bueckers, forming the Huskies alumni trio, while Caitlin Clark will have Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Ad

The Liberty forward led the Huskies to four national titles during her collegiate career (2012-2016).

Other notable names the Lynx star drafted were Nneka Ogwumike, Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Angel Reese.

Meanwhile, Team Clark will have Satiou Sabally, Sabrina Ionescu and Gabby Williams. A'ja Wilson was also supposed to play for Team Clark, but she injured her wrist in a 87-78 loss against the Liberty on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More