Napheesa Collier ups glam quotient for 'Time 100 gala' night in event selfie with husband Alex Bazzell and Breanna Stewart

Napheesa Collier and her husband, Alex Bazzell, shared glamorous snaps with fellow WNBA star Breanna Stewart at the TIME 100 gala in New York. On Thursday, hundreds of celebrities and prominent figures gathered at Lincoln Center in NYC for the 2025 TIME 100 List - an annual event honoring the most influential people in the world.

Collier posted several photos of herself and her husband, together with Stewart and former basketball star Marta Xargay on her Instagram story. In one of the pictures, she was seen with Bazzell in a car.

In another picture, Collier, Bazzell, Breanna Stewart and Xargay were seen sitting around a table at the event. Another photo showed her and Alex Bazzell together on the red carpet as they posed for the camera.

Napheesa Collier's IG story (via @napheesa24/Instagram)

The couple first met when Collier was a high school senior, but they started dating during her junior year at the University of Connecticut and got engaged in Oct. 2019. Subsequently, they welcomed their first child, Mila Sarah Bazzell, in May 2022, before getting married a few months later in November.

Meanwhile, Breanna Stewart and Collier are business partners despite playing for different WNBA teams. Indeed, they co-founded the Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league in July 2023.

Napheesa Collier opens up about her next plans for the Unrivaled League

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier - Source: Imagn

The inaugural season of the Unrivaled basketball league ended in March this year and co-founder Napheesa Collier is already planning for next season. During an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin in Los Angeles on Apr. 8, she revealed her plans for season two of the league, among other things.

"It was year one, and it’s like, you have an idea and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t," Collier said. "We were changing things in real time, so we’re hoping to improve the fan experience and make it even better for the players — so growth is what we’re looking at."

The Minnesota Lynx star added that Unrivaled made $27 million in revenue this year despite paying players an average salary of more than $220,000, which is higher than the WNBA’s maximum of $214,466 for the 2025 season. It will be interesting to see how the league grows from here on.

