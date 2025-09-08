Naphesa Collier’s husband celebrates as Unrivaled valuation hits $340M with Trae Young on board

Napheesa Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, celebrated the Unrivaled's new achievement. The 3x3 Basketball league has completed its &quot;Oversubscribed Series B&quot; investment round, bringing the league's valuation to an astounding $340 million.Collier's husband serves as the league's president, and he celebrated the 3x3 league's big achievement with a comment on their Instagram post. Bazzell expressed his excitement with fire emojis in his comment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second slide on the league's Instagram post celebrating the new valuation featured the names of new investors backing the WNBA's offseason counterpart. The list revealed that Trae Young is a new investor backing the league.Bazzell comments on the 3x3 league's new valuation. (Credits: @unrivaledbaskteball/IG)Alex Bazzell @alexbazzellLINKCongrats to our incredible team and most importantly our largest majority shareholder group, the players! 🚀Napheesa Collier co-founded Unrivaled alongside her friend and on-court rival Breanna Stewart in 2023. The two WNBA stars worked hard on this project with a vision to give female basketball players an alternative during the WNBA offseason.Before Unrivaled came into being, the WNBA players used to travel overseas to play in international leagues. However, the 3x3 league's inaugural season received massive love from the fans earlier this year, and the WNBA players now have an option to stay in the States during the offseason.This year, the 3x3 league's inaugural season tipped off in January 2025 and is expected to follow the same timeline next year.Unrivaled gears up to pursue Caitlin Clark again without applying pressureAt the start of the inaugural Unirvaled season, the league has tried hard to convince Caitlin Clark to join forces. The league had reportedly offered her a $1 million starting salary and equity stake.However, the Fever guard turned the offer down as she was busy honing her golfing skills in the offseason. Clark's rejection has not swayed Napheesa Collier's husband and Unrivaled President, Alex Bazzell.In an interview with Sports Business Journal, Bazzell revealed that he was still adamant on signing Clark, but was in no hurry to rush the process.&quot;How we approach it is we don’t really apply pressure. Everyone who’s not currently in the league and who’s a top player, not just her, knows we’re a phone call away,&quot; Bazzell said. &quot;It doesn’t mean there’s always going to be a spot because we have to fill spots. … But she’s one of the rare players who-- she was first-team all W last year.&quot;&quot;She’s a great player. So we haven’t really approached those conversations. We aren’t in conversations. Do I think she should play this off season? Yeah, I do think she should play somewhere. Obviously we’d love to have her, but that’s a personal decision that her team, her family will go through.&quot;A total of 36 WNBA players played in the Unrivaled in its inaugural season. The league co-founders, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, were always expected to play, but other big names like Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington and Jewell Loyd also gave the new league a shot.The fans can expect more players to join in the upcoming season, with a few more teams getting added in the near future.