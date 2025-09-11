Natalie Esquire destroys legend Candace Parker for questioning Angel Reese's comments on Sky teammates

After Angel Reese publicly criticized the Chicago Sky's roster, Candace Parker pushed back. The way she, and plenty of others, see things, Reese should have kept things in-house instead of going public.

Following Parker's comments on the latest episode of the Post Moves show this week, two-time Sports Emmy Award winner Natalie Esquire, who covers the WNBA for NBC Sports, weighed in.

The way she sees things, Parker and plenty of other former Sky players have criticized the team publicly, so why can't Reese? In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Esquire explained that sometimes going public is exactly what's needed for change to occur when things aren't happening behind the scenes.

"Haven’t multiple former Sky players spoken publicly about the org? So if it hasn’t resolved already, I don’t think keeping it in-house will produce a better/different result," Esquire wrote.

"Sterling’s racism, NCAA inequities btwn men/women both required public disclosure for changes to occur."

Candace Parker, who hasn't responded yet, might address the reaction from Esquire on her podcast next week.

Anonymous WNBA exec urges Angel Reese to leave the Sky following Candace Parker's comments

One anonymous WNBA executive urged Reese to push for a trade amid the reaction from Candace Parker to keep the criticism out of the public eye.

During an interview with Dallas Hoops Journal this week, the anonymous executive suggested there are greener pastures for Reese elsewhere.

“She needs to get the hell out of there. Chicago is probably the worst-run organization in the league," the anonymous executive said. "You’re gonna suspend your best player just because she’s putting pressure on you to get better? That was embarrassing to see.”

If Reese and the Sky split, several teams around the league would be interested in her services. The big question is where she may land, and what sort of a package she would command given her injury history and the rift with the Sky.

Over 30 games this season, Reese has averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

