Natalie Nakase hails Kate Martin's grit as blueprint for turning dreams into reality via hard work: "Didn't know she was going to get drafted"

The Golden State Valkyries have quickly become one of the WNBA’s early success stories, with the expansion franchise holding a 9-8 record through 17 games, good for sixth place in the league, ahead of both the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces.
One of the team's surprises has been Kate Martin, a former Las Vegas Ace who has flourished in Golden State. While she had a minimal role in Vegas, Martin has emerged as a valuable bench contributor for the Valkyries.
Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase praised Martin’s rise following their 82-71 defeat to the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Saturday — a game where Martin tallied five points, two rebounds and two steals, snapping her career-best three-game streak of scoring in double digits.
"Anything is possible,” Nakase said of Martin (per Moreau Sports Media Prod Co). “Kate did not know she was going to get drafted, … this is what can happen if you work really hard and focus on your goals. Kate is a great example of your dreams can come true."
Kate Martin was a college teammate of Caitlin Clark at Iowa, and both entered the WNBA in the same draft, with Martin selected 18th by the Aces. During her rookie year, she played sparingly, averaging 2.6 points across 11.5 minutes per game.
Natalie Nakase says Kate Martin was a top priority in expansion draft
When Golden State entered the WNBA and held its expansion draft, Natalie Nakase made clear that Martin was at the top of her list.
"She was my No. 1 priority from Vegas," Nakase said (per Hawk Central). "In the expansion draft, we handpicked players that embody our culture: hard-working, mental toughness and ultra-competitive.
"Kate fits all of those. Kate is our culture."
Martin, in turn, has responded with appreciation and determination to contribute.
"You know, I'm grateful to be here," Martin said (per Hawk Central). "My goal is always to make an impact and be a good teammate, so no matter how big or small my role is, I'm doing the dang thing and trying to do it to the best of my ability.
"Obviously, I know I always have room to grow, but also it's only my second year, and I'm just doing exactly what my team needs of me right now."
Kate Martin's breakout performance came on June 25 against the New York Liberty, where she poured in a career-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, in a narrow three-point loss. It marked her first 20-point game in the WNBA.