Natasha Cloud explains how Sabrina Ionescu went from disliking her to recruiting her to join NY Liberty

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud recently opened up on her budding relationship with teammate Sabrina Ionescu. The former Washington Mystics player explained how Ionescu went from disliking her to recruiting her to join the Liberty during the offseason. Both were part of the same team during the inaugural season of Unrivaled, which helped grow their bond.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) thanked Unrivaled for helping the two get along and shared an excerpt of a quote from Cloud. The quote came from the guard's interview with Slam magazine on Tuesday, as she was featured on the cover of its Liberty collection.

"Thanks, Unrivaled," the fan wrote, sharing an image of the quote.

In the excerpt, Cloud explained how the two didn't have the best of relationships initially but ended up becoming close friends before Ionescu recruited her to the Liberty.

"I'm pretty sure Sab probably didn't like me when we got to Unrivaled," Cloud said. "Mainly because I am the one that defends her as the opposing player. And for me, Sab is one of the best guards in our league.

"So when I played against New York, I got into her sh*t. I got to bully her and push her off her places ... I just remember being around her and just being like, Wow, you're low-key funny. Sab says low-key sh*t all the time, that's hilarious."

Both Cloud and Ionescu were a part of the Phantom BC setup in the 3x3 Unrivaled league and reportedly sat beside each other in the locker room. This proximity with each other helped them form a bond, which eventually led to the former WNBA champion joining the Liberty in the offseason.

Their understanding and close bond have been reflected on the court this season, as the Liberty remain unbeaten in the league with a 4-0 record.

Natasha Cloud continues to impress in Liberty colors as the reigning champions remain undefeated

The New York Liberty are looking to secure back-to-back championships this season after winning their first WNBA title last term. Having retained their core of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty have started the season with purpose.

Although the trio have been their leading stars, new addition Natasha Cloud has fit into her role with the Liberty seamlessly. The guard recorded double-digit points during her first three appearances and showed off her passing ability with 10 assists in her team's win against the Golden State Valkyries last night.

Defeating Natalie Nakase's team by a score of 95-67, New York is now unbeaten in four games, as it sits in second as the only unbeaten team alongside the Minnesota Lynx.

